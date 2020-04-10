Third of all virus patients recovered in Cameron County; 12 new cases

Cameron County has received confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases.

This raises the total number of cases to 159 in Cameron County and 52 who have recovered.

Seven of the newest cases are from Brownsville, three are from Harlingen and one each from Los Fresnos and Santa Rosa.

“Of the twelve cases we are reporting, half of them are related to a previously reported case. This shows how quickly the virus is transmitted to another individual, and in many cases, that person is a loved one,” stated Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator. “We continue to emphasize the importance of physical distancing, especially when someone is showing signs and symptoms.”

Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing as needed. Cameron County Public Health continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they are received.

Cameron County recommends that the public abide by the Shelter In Place Order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr and continue practicing preventative measures.