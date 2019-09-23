Scorpions win home opener, rout Trinity 4-1

The Texas Southmost College Scorpions men’s soccer club kicked off the new Texas Collegiate Soccer League (TCSL) season with an overwhelming 4-1 victory over Trinity University Sept. 14 in their home opener at Scorpion Field.

“I’m very happy that we started off the season with a win, especially when you’re opening the season at home,” said Mario Zamora, first-year Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach. “In general, the team’s performance was very good. We still have several aspects of our game to improve and perfect, but that will happen day-by-day during practice and our games. We had a great turnout by the fans and we’re grateful for all the support from the TSC Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff and the community.”

Returning Scorpions midfielder Isaac Cedillo tallied two goals to lead the Scorpions to their season-opening win over Trinity.

“It’s a great feeling knowing all the hard work is paying off, and being able to contribute to the team’s success is my goal,” said Cedillo. “I’m thankful for the hard work my teammates and coach have put in, waking up at 6 a.m. to practice and become better as a team. We’re all working toward accomplishing our ultimate goal of winning the national tournament.”

Cedillo gave the TSC club a quick 1-0 lead in the opening five minutes of the match. Twenty minutes later, the midfielder added a second goal to give the Scorpions a 2-nil lead.

With one minute remaining in the first half, Scorpions forward Jose Echaverria put the ball in the back of the net to increase the home team’s advantage to 3-0.

Trinity’s defense tightened up after the intermission and held off TSC’s potent attack for much of the second half. The Scorpions finally broke through with 12 minutes left in the match when midfielder Julian Espinoza tallied the orange-and-blue’s final goal to make it 4-nil.

The Tigers managed to get one goal back and avoided the shutout when Luke Mason scored to make it 4-1 with two minutes remaining in the game.

The Scorpions’ next home games will be Oct. 5 against Northwest Vista College and Oct. 6 against the University of Texas-San Antonio. Both games are scheduled to be played at 3 p.m.

For more Information about the TSC Scorpions men’s soccer club, call (956) 295-3709.