Scorpion soccer club wins second straight, blanks Incarnate Word - Brownsville Herald: Sports

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Scorpion soccer club wins second straight, blanks Incarnate Word

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:00 am

Scorpion soccer club wins second straight, blanks Incarnate Word SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

The Texas Southmost College men’s soccer club shut out the University of Incarnate Word 4-0 Sept. 21 to win its second consecutive match of the young soccer season, and its first on the road.

“It was an important road win for the team,” said Mario Zamora, Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach. “We’re winning the three points and that gives us confidence to keep on working hard to face our upcoming matches. The performance of the players was very good. We did what we’ve been working on in practice and not giving up a goal is something that we challenged ourselves to do, and I’m very happy that the team came through with it.”

The Scorpions got off to a slow start in their first away match of the season as the Cardinals defense held off the speedy TSC attack for much of the first half.

The orange-and-blue broke the scoreless deadlock with five minutes remaining in the opening half when Edward Rojas put the ball in the back of the net to give the Scorpions a 1-nil lead going into the intermission.

TSC’s offense slowly wore down IWU’s defense and found its groove in the 60th minute when Jose Echavarria tallied the Scorpions second goal of the match to open up the floodgates.

José Zamora notched TSC’s third goal in the 75th minute and four minutes later Isaac Cedillo knocked in his third goal of the season just before the final whistle to give the Scorpions a 4-0 victory.

“It’s always a blessing to score and contribute to the overall team effort to win the game,” said Echavarria, Scorpions team captain. “At first, the game was a little tough because they were playing all the way back, defending. We knew that we couldn’t let them frustrate us and we had to continue playing our game so that we could win the three points. Being able to win our first game on the road gives us a lot of confidence for the upcoming away games.”

The Scorpions’ next home games will be Oct. 5 against Northwest Vista College and Oct. 6 against the University of Texas-San Antonio. Both games are scheduled to be played at 3 p.m.

For more Information about the TSC Scorpions men’s soccer club, call (956) 295-3709.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:00 am.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]