Scorpion soccer club wins second straight, blanks Incarnate Word

The Texas Southmost College men’s soccer club shut out the University of Incarnate Word 4-0 Sept. 21 to win its second consecutive match of the young soccer season, and its first on the road.

“It was an important road win for the team,” said Mario Zamora, Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach. “We’re winning the three points and that gives us confidence to keep on working hard to face our upcoming matches. The performance of the players was very good. We did what we’ve been working on in practice and not giving up a goal is something that we challenged ourselves to do, and I’m very happy that the team came through with it.”

The Scorpions got off to a slow start in their first away match of the season as the Cardinals defense held off the speedy TSC attack for much of the first half.

The orange-and-blue broke the scoreless deadlock with five minutes remaining in the opening half when Edward Rojas put the ball in the back of the net to give the Scorpions a 1-nil lead going into the intermission.

TSC’s offense slowly wore down IWU’s defense and found its groove in the 60th minute when Jose Echavarria tallied the Scorpions second goal of the match to open up the floodgates.

José Zamora notched TSC’s third goal in the 75th minute and four minutes later Isaac Cedillo knocked in his third goal of the season just before the final whistle to give the Scorpions a 4-0 victory.

“It’s always a blessing to score and contribute to the overall team effort to win the game,” said Echavarria, Scorpions team captain. “At first, the game was a little tough because they were playing all the way back, defending. We knew that we couldn’t let them frustrate us and we had to continue playing our game so that we could win the three points. Being able to win our first game on the road gives us a lot of confidence for the upcoming away games.”

The Scorpions’ next home games will be Oct. 5 against Northwest Vista College and Oct. 6 against the University of Texas-San Antonio. Both games are scheduled to be played at 3 p.m.

For more Information about the TSC Scorpions men’s soccer club, call (956) 295-3709.