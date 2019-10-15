Scorpions soccer advance to regional finals in Dallas

The Texas Southmost College Scorpions men’s soccer club notched its third six-goal victory in four matches after defeating the University of Texas-San Antonio 6-0 in their regular-season home finale Oct. 6 at Scorpion Field.

The Scorpions’ victory also clinched the Texas Collegiate Soccer League South Conference title and a berth in the NIRSA Region IV South Tournament, to be played Oct. 25-27 in Dallas.

“The team has been practicing and giving it their all in every single game,” said Mario Zamora, Scorpions men’s soccer club head coach. “They gave a great performance and got us the conference championship. I’m very happy for them, for the community and the college. Since day one, it was our first objective of the season. We accomplished that objective and now we’re going to continue on at regionals.”

With the home win against UTSA, TSC remained undefeated and improved to 5-0-0 with 15 points in the TCSL South Conference, and 6-0-0 with 18 points overall. The Scorpions have scored 26 goals in six matches and only allowed two goals against for a 24-goal differential.

TSC’s goals against the Roadrunners were scored by Isaac Cedillo (5’), Julian Espinoza (18’), Juan Garza (23’), José Zamora (33’), Victor Rodriguez (60’) and José Echavarria (74’).

“The hard work has paid off,” said Cedillo, who scored the first goal of the match against UTSA. “Our goal is to win nationals. We’re taking it step by step. We won conference, now we’re looking forward to regionals and we’ll take it from there.”

The Scorpions will travel to Dallas Oct. 24 and begin their quest for a national tournament bid Oct. 25 at the University of Texas-Dallas Soccer Complex. The regional tournament in Dallas concludes Oct. 27.

For more Information about the TSC Scorpions men’s soccer club, call (956) 295-3709.