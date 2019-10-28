Scorpions defeat top-ranked Texas Tech, advance to national tourney

RICHARDSON — After two days of postponements and cancellations, the 10th-ranked Texas Southmost College Scorpions men’s soccer club stunned Texas Tech 2-0 at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association Region IV South Tournament final Sunday at the University of Texas-Dallas Soccer Complex.

TSC is the only community college that qualified to the men’s regional tournament and the only one ranked in the top 10.

“The players showed what they are capable of doing,” TSC coach Mario Zamora said. “We faced a physically strong opponent that handled the ball well. Our team knew how to control the game and took advantage of our scoring opportunities, and our defense was impeccable. We appreciate all the support of the TSC Board of Trustees, TSC President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez, my family and everyone in the community.”

TSC midfielder Alberto Huerta and forward José “Chevy” Echavarria scored goals against Texas Tech to give the Scorpions one of two bids to the NIRSA Championship Series National Soccer Championships on Nov. 20-23 in Round Rock.

“It was a big win for us as a team, for Texas Southmost College and the whole community that always supports us,” Echavarria said. “We accomplished another one of our objectives of the season, which was to qualify to nationals. Now, it’s time for us to get to work on accomplishing our third objective and represent TSC, Brownsville and the entire Rio Grande Valley by competing at the national tournament, and God-willing bring home a national championship.”

After a scoreless first half, Huerta put the Scorpions on the board during the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Echavarria added an insurance goal during the 62nd minute to seal TSC victory and trip to the national tournament.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions’ defense stopped a potent and physical Texas Tech squad that had its fair share of scoring opportunities. However, TSC’s stingy defense denied the Red Raiders time and again from finding the back of the net.

“We did what we had to do, we went out onto the field with a positive mentality and totally concentrated on the game and the teams we were playing against,” Scorpions defender Uriel Rodríguez said. “We made a few mistakes, but we knew how to handle the situation calmly. On offense, we had some missed opportunities, but we knew how to attack them and finish the plays.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this team because we’re united. When push comes to shove, we fight back and give all our effort to accomplish one objective: win.”

In the semifinals, the Scorpions defeated Southern Methodist University in a dramatic 8-7 penalty kick series (9-8 aggregate) after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation. TSC goalkeeper Andrew Flores was in goal for the Scorpions in the PK series against the Mustangs, and forward José Pardillo tallied the game-winning penalty kick.