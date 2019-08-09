Los Fresnos’ Woods earns win No. 700

Los Fresnos coach Becky Woods has reached another milestone in volleyball.

Woods, now in her 35th season of coaching, surpassed 700 victories for her career Friday at the Poundfest Tournament in McAllen.

Win No. 700 came during Los Fresnos’ first match of the day against Harlingen High. The Lady Falcons triumphed 25-15, 25-21 at the McAllen Memorial gym.

Interestingly, Woods earned her 600th victory by defeating Harlingen High in District 32-6A competition on Oct. 17, 2015, at the Los Fresnos gym. The Lady Falcons won that match with a 3-0 sweep.

Every time the coach achieves a milestone, she prefers to credit those around her.

“This is a huge milestone, and I have so many different ones to thank,” Woods said. “I credit all the players, (assistant) coaches, fellow teachers and administrators who have helped me on this journey. I have the parents and community to thank, too.”

Later Friday, after defeating the Lady Cardinals, the Lady Falcons suffered a 25-16, 25-17 loss to McAllen Memorial for first place in their pool.

Los Fresnos bounced back during their final pool match of Friday by topping Edinburg Vela 29-27, 25-23.

After Friday, Woods’ career record stands at 701-355. The Lady Falcons are 6-1 so far this season, with the only setback coming against the Lady Mustangs.

“We kind of had the jitters early against Memorial, but we came back and stayed with them,” Woods said. “We know we can play with them.”

Memorial won the pool, Los Fresnos was second, Vela was third and Harlingen High was fourth.

Bracket play is scheduled for today at Poundfest.

Los Fresnos goes against Brownsville Rivera in the gold bracket quarterfinals at 10 a.m. today at McAllen High. Also in the gold bracket at 9 a.m. today at McHi, it’s McHi vs. Vela and Sharyland High vs. McAllen Rowe. The other gold bracket quarterfinal at McHi has Edinburg North playing Memorial at 10 a.m. today.

“I don’t think too much was expected of us (here at Poundfest) this weekend,” Woods said. “I think we’ve opened a few eyes.”