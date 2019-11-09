Lady Raiders’ season ends with loss to Laredo United

ROMA — There are some very strong volleyball teams in the UIL state playoffs.

The Rivera Lady Raiders faced one of them Saturday in the Class 6A area round of the postseason at Roma.

District 29-6A champion Laredo United, with a tall and talented senior-laden team that advanced to the 6A regional tournament last year, was just too much for the District 32-6A runner-up Lady Raiders.

The Lady Longhorns swept past Rivera 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 to improve to 39-5 on the season. United next goes against District 30-6A champion McAllen High (44-2) in the regional quarterfinal round during the coming week with the winner qualifying for the regional tournament.

Rivera is a young team that returns all of its starters next year. Only one senior from the team is graduating. The Lady Raiders ended 28-13 this season.

Lady Raiders coach Elizabeth Avelar-Guerra was upbeat about her team Saturday, even after its setback against United.

“United is a really good team, they’ve got a senior group and they were hungry for it,” the Rivera coach said. “That makes a difference. Our girls were hungry and worked hard for it, too, but we’re a little younger. We’ve got a lot of sophomores, some freshmen, three juniors and one senior.

“I thought we played well,” Avelar-Guerra added. “United just lasted a little longer than we did, and they hit their spots with their hits. They’re a good team, they did well, and they deserve it. Congratulations to them.

“Our girls played well, and they didn’t back down. They didn’t get scared. They just kept playing. I think that (experience) will help us in the future. I congratulate United, and I also congratulate our girls because they gave it everything they had. They have a couple more things to learn because they’re still young, and that will make all the difference.”

United advanced to the third round of the playoffs seven times before defeating McHi last season in the regional quarterfinal round and making it to the regional tournament for the first time.

Lady Longhorns coach Leticia Longoria is anxious for her team’s rematch with the Lady Bulldogs to see which of them makes it to next weekend’s regional tournament.

“These girls enjoy each other and they have fun (playing volleyball),” Longoria said of her team. “They were just ready to execute today and play for each other. I told them as soon as they came over here (to Roma for this match), to enjoy it. I told them to win for their families, for the jersey they wear and for our community of Laredo. They did an excellent job. I’m so proud of them.

“Last year we opened the door and made it to the regional tournament for the first time,” she added. “That is something we’re looking forward to doing again. McHi has a great program and is well-coached. We just have to fine-tune some little things here and there, and we’ll be ready to play them. We want to continue representing our school in the playoffs.

“I thank every single player on this team and their families. I’m honored to coach them.”

Stat leaders for the Lady Longhorns included Lauren Arzuaga (12 kills), Destiny Chavera (nine kills), Ivanna De La Pascua (six kills), Tina Trevino (30 digs), Jazmin Salvador (20 assists) and Daniela Mares (18 assists).

For Rivera, the stat leaders were Kenya Ibarra (10 kills, 12 digs), Alondra Guzman (four kills, 12 digs), Clarissa Olivares (21 assists), Richelle Guerra (18 digs, one kill) and Christina Garza (five kills, two digs).