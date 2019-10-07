Lady Chargers lose in five

ELSA — In a clash of District 32-5A titans, Edcouch-Elsa trailed after three sets but came back to beat Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Saturday.

The ’Jackets emerged with a 25-18, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory. They took over sole possession of first place, improving to 7-0 in district and 28-7 overall with their 12th consecutive victory.

The Chargers’ seven-match winning streak ended. They are now 23-9, 6-1 in district.

“They knew that they needed to play together to pull that win,” E-E coach Gloria Treviño said. “We’ve been waiting all season for this game. They were defending champs the year before, and we knew they were the team to beat.”

The Chargers won district in 2017, and Edcouch-Elsa took the title last year.

During the fifth set, outside hitter Endiya Devoe smashed a kill to give the ’Jackets a 12-9 lead. The Chargers came back to score three of the next four points to trail 13-12. That’s when Veronica Elizondo landed a perfectly placed dink to bring the ’Jackets to match point.

Byanka Garcia then sent a dink behind the Chargers’ back line that landed just inside the line for a 15-12 victory.

Lacking height, the ’Jackets used the dink effectively all match for points.

“When we need to, we know where to go (on shot placement),” Devoe said “We can play smart.”

E-E took the first set, capping it off with an ace by setter Sarah Flores. Brownsville Veterans took command, winning the next two sets for a 2-1 lead. Hannah Edelstein leaped and sent the ball cross-court for a kill to clinch the third set for the visitors.

Monica Garcia led the Chargers with 16 kills, followed by Dominique Mena’s 14 kills and 14 digs. Galilea Martinez was a powerful force in the middle with nine blocks and seven kills.

Flores said the team increased its intensity to come back during the last two sets.

“I think we just work well with each other,” the senior said. “We pick each other up and … we played harder than we ever have before.”

Said Treviño, “I’ve got a real versatile team. We’ve got a quick offense, so that helped a lot.”

The win avenged a loss E-E suffered last year on its home floor to Brownsville Veterans.

“We were undefeated the whole time (last season) until they came into our house and took it, and we couldn’t let it happen again,” Devoe said.

On Tuesday, the ’Jackets travel to Brownsville Lopez. Brownsville Veterans visits Brownsville Pace on the same night.

E-E and Brownsville Veterans meet again in the regular-season finale Oct. 29 in Brownsville.