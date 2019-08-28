Edcouch-Elsa sweeps by Harlingen High volleyball

HARLINGEN — Not much went Harlingen High’s way Tuesday night, as the Lady Cardinals slugged their way through a home sweep at the hands of the Edcouch-Elsa Lady Jackets 25-19, 25-22, and 25-13.

Harlingen High volleyball coach Joslynn Torres said her team, and in particular her four seniors, turned in an uncharacteristically poor performance.

“I’ve never seen my team play like this tonight,” Torres said. “That was not my team on the floor today.”

Torres also said that while her seven newcomers were not adjusted yet to the pace of the varsity level, that the lack of experience to this point “was no excuse.”

Of those younger players, freshman outside hitter Juli Bryant again carried most of the load offensively for the Lady Cardinals. After dropping the first game, Harlingen High quickly found itself down 5-0 and trailed 19-12 late in Game 2.

Then Bryant narrowed the margin to three at 19-16 with a kill. She came up big again with a loud block on Vida Ybarra, following that up with another kill to bring the score to 22-19. The Lady Cardinals were able to narrow the gap to 23-22, the closest the team came to an equalizer down the stretch.

Game 3 did not start out much better, as Harlingen High fell into a 13-4 hole that eventually became a 19-10 deficit.

“In situations like these, when we put ourselves in a hole, I expect my returners to pick it up,” Torres said. “I expect my returners to turn it around for me. And that did not happen.”

The heavy hitters in Edcouch-Elsa’s front row– Veronica Elizondo, Sarah Flores, and Meagan Acevedo – dominated play near the net.