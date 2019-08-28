Edcouch-Elsa sweeps by Harlingen High volleyball - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Volleyball

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Edcouch-Elsa sweeps by Harlingen High volleyball

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:05 pm

Edcouch-Elsa sweeps by Harlingen High volleyball By STEFAN MODRICH Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — Not much went Harlingen High’s way Tuesday night, as the Lady Cardinals slugged their way through a home sweep at the hands of the Edcouch-Elsa Lady Jackets 25-19, 25-22, and 25-13.

Harlingen High volleyball coach Joslynn Torres said her team, and in particular her four seniors, turned in an uncharacteristically poor performance.

“I’ve never seen my team play like this tonight,” Torres said. “That was not my team on the floor today.”

Torres also said that while her seven newcomers were not adjusted yet to the pace of the varsity level, that the lack of experience to this point “was no excuse.”

Of those younger players, freshman outside hitter Juli Bryant again carried most of the load offensively for the Lady Cardinals. After dropping the first game, Harlingen High quickly found itself down 5-0 and trailed 19-12 late in Game 2.

Then Bryant narrowed the margin to three at 19-16 with a kill. She came up big again with a loud block on Vida Ybarra, following that up with another kill to bring the score to 22-19. The Lady Cardinals were able to narrow the gap to 23-22, the closest the team came to an equalizer down the stretch.

Game 3 did not start out much better, as Harlingen High fell into a 13-4 hole that eventually became a 19-10 deficit.

“In situations like these, when we put ourselves in a hole, I expect my returners to pick it up,” Torres said. “I expect my returners to turn it around for me. And that did not happen.”

The heavy hitters in Edcouch-Elsa’s front row– Veronica Elizondo, Sarah Flores, and Meagan Acevedo – dominated play near the net.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:05 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]