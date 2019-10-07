Sharyland wins team title; Ebarb grabs gold

DONNA — Weslaco High’s Amity Ebarb shot out of the pack of runners in the girls elite race at the Meet of Champions, and she never let off the gas.

Ebarb won the individual part of the 12th annual event in a personal record of 18 minutes, 41.3 seconds.

Weslaco East’s Tessie Garcia made her move past Sharyland High’s Danielle Salinas to end the race in second with a time of 18:48.9. Salinas finished third with a time of 18:58.9 and led the Rattlers to the team title.

Sharyland High (41 points) captured first overall, Weslaco High (79 points) finished second and Edinburg Economedes (97 points) placed third. The top 21 runners are invited to a Meet of Championship banquet and could leave with a scholarship.

“We knew we were going to win today, but we were just looking for better times,” Sharyland High coach Melissa Dearth said. “We’re getting ready for regionals and we knew our fifth man had to get under that 21-minute mark, and she dropped it down to 20:12 today and our seventh man had a 20:37.

“Our main focus was dropping times for regionals,” Dearth said. “We are trying very hard to keep the girls motivated. We are doing that by making sure the girls are beating their personal best times.”

Salinas crushed her previous best of 19:36.

“My training for this meet was a lot different. We were doing intervals with less breaks,” Salinas said. “Coach also had me practicing with the boys to prepare for this meet. Running with the boys, I feel, gave me an advantage in this run. It made me want to work harder, and it was different trying to pace myself with someone else.”

The Rattlers definitely made their mark as four of the girls placed in the top 10. Ana Hernandez was sixth in 19:29.2, Caroline Tudor was seventh in 19:30.8 and Andrea Gallardo finished eighth with a time 19:36.3. All four girls earned personal best times for the season.

Ebarb beat her previous best of 19:04 by 21 seconds.

“I was really hoping to place high for my team and show everybody what Weslaco has,” Ebarb said. “I was inspired to run by my family. My uncle actually ran for Weslaco, so coming out here and getting first means a lot.”

“I want to focus on the championship meets. I know that all these big meets are going to be very competitive,” she said. “I want to focus on racing rather than just training.”

As a team, Weslaco High placed second with 79 points and an average time of 19:52.4. Last season, Weslaco High took first in the district and regional meets.

Helping Weslaco High was Destinee Longoria in fifth with a time of 19:52.

Garcia also blew past her personal best of 19:13 by 25 seconds.

“Coming into this race, my coach and I had a strategy of keeping pace with the top runners,” Garcia said. “I feel like I followed my game plan very well considering I placed second.

“From last year to this year, I have definitely come a long way. My personal best last year was around the high 19-minute mark,” she said. “As a team we were only two points away from district, so coming into this season we all have a stronger mentality and look to capitalize.”

Weslaco East placed fifth overall with a team score of 166 and an average time 20:31.3.

Edinburg Economedes placed third. Helping her team was Dayan Lozano as she placed 10th overall with a time of 19:39. This was her first sub-20-minute mark finish, breaking her personal record of 10:03. Edinburg High finished fourth.