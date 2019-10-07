Edinburg Vela wins cross country Meet of Champions

DONNA — PSJA Memorial’s William Macias raised his arms in victory as he crossed the finish line at the Meet of Champions.

Macias didn’t lead the entire race. He waited for his chance to take the lead and took it on the last stretch of the 5,000-meter race in the elite boys division.

For most of the race, Macias was in the lead pack, trailing the leaders and never farther back than third.

Mercedes’ Guadalupe Reyes finished second and PSJA North’s Hector Solis took third.

The Meet of Champions pitted 143 of the very best runners from the Rio Grande Valley against each other. Hundreds more competed throughout the morning in different classes and divisions.

Macias finished in 15 minutes, 38 seconds. Reyes hit the finish line in 15:40, and Solis rounded out the top three in 15:42.

The top three overall teams in the elite boys competition were Edinburg Vela (99 points), Edcouch-Elsa (162 points) and Harlingen High (168 points).

“It turned out to be a great race today, with all the kids that ran today,” Rio Grande City coach Joe Ramirez said. “On the boys side, we had a few five or six kids who were rolling.”

Ramirez, who is also the vice president for the Rio Grande Valley Cross Country Coaches Association, said the top six runners — including Edcouch-Elsa’s Albino Rodriguez, Edinburg Vela’s Jeremy Niño and Rio Grande City’s Alex Canales — are high-caliber athletes who will probably advance to the state meet.

“There is no secret to our success, we come together as a team,” Niño said. “This whole sport revolves around the team, and you can’t win without a team.

“The Meet of Champions is a really big meet. It ranks us in the RGV, and it’s just a great meet to come to.”