St. Joseph cross country wraps up season at state

St. Joseph Academy’s girls finished ninth and its boys 17th in the Class 5A division at Monday’s TAPPS state cross country meet at Waco’s at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

Winning state team titles in the TAPPS 5A division were the San Antonio Christian boys (55 points) and girls (75 points).

SJA took squads to state that included a number of underclassmen runners, particularly for the boys.

“It was very much a learning experience (at state) for us,” SJA coach Teddy Lopez said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our runners grow.

“We finished 10th in the girls division last year and got ninth this time,” Lopez added. “I’m pleased with that.

SJA took seven female and five male runners to state this year. There were 164 runners in the 5A girls’ two-mile race, and 175 runners in the 5A boys’ 5K race.

Among the top-five finishers for SJA in the girls race were Valeria Bazan (36th), Camila Martinez (45th), Isabela Douglas (46th), Emma Gonzalez (53rd) and Marcela Valenzuela (54th). Also competing for the Lady Bloodhounds were Amanda Hinojos (56th) and Lucia Gonzalez (89th).

Among the finishers for SJA in the boys race were Pedro Cardenas (18th), Alejandro Ramirez (32nd), Antonio Garza (83rd), Jose Pablo Butron (146th) and Rolando Vasquez (167th).

Lopez said the most improved runner for his team this season was Ramirez, a freshman.

The SJA coach said Ramirez improved his work ethic and his workout schedule, which in turn, helped Cardenas, a sophomore, become more motivated to improve. Lopez said Cardenas thanked Ramirez for pushing him to improve, too.

“Alejandro just decided he wanted to get better,” Lopez said. “He stepped up for us this season, and Pedro stepped up, too.”

Another member of the boys squad was Garza, a standout tennis player and a senior.

Another senior who came out for the team for the first time and was a boost to her squad was Martinez.

I’m very happy with our seniors, especially Camila,” Lopez said. “Most of them are multi-sport athletes, and they helped us out a lot.”