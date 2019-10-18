Raiders escape Falcons for district win

The Rivera Raiders dodged two bullets at the end to prevail over the Los Fresnos Falcons 21-20 in District 32-6A action Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

Trailing by one point, the Falcons marched down the field as time ticked off the and missed a 40-yard field goal with eight seconds left. A running into the kicker penalty by the Raiders gave the Falcons another chance from 35 yards with three seconds remaining.

Both attempts failed, giving the Raiders the victory.

Rivera improved to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in district.

Los Fresnos slipped to 2-5 and 1-1.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Raiders tallied a pair of touchdowns to lead 14-7 at halftime.

Ramiro Vega went into the end zone from 7 yards out off left tacle to give Rivera a 7-0 lead at the 5:31 mark of the second period after Kevin Zarrazagas’ extra point.

Los Fresnos evened the score at 7 when a wide-open Nico Valencia caught a 32-yard scoring pass from Adrian Longoria with 3:50 left before intermission.

It became 14-7 for Rivera with 1:54 to go before the break when Hugo Ugalde caught a 57-yard TD pass from Chito Perez. Zarrazagas added the extra point.

Los Fresnos tied the game at 14 when Chris Resendiz scored on a 2-uard run with 8:18 showing in the third quarter.

Rivera went ahead again at the 3:33 mark of the third quarter when Perez scrambled 29 yards to the end zone and Zarrazagas’ kick made it 21-14.

That set the stage for the Falcons’ Miles McWhorter to score on a 4-yard run with 6:13 to go, but the

extra point failed, leaving Los Fresnos down 21-20.