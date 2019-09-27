Port Isabel to host annual cross country meet

Port Isabel is set to play host to the 4th annual Sylvia H. Torres Memorial Cross Country Meet today at South Padre Island.

The meet is scheduled to start at 8:05 a.m. at Clayton’s Beach Bar. The varsity boys will run first, followed by the varsity girls, JV boys, JV girls, freshman boys and freshman girls. The varsity runners will race three miles, and the remaining high school runners will race two miles.

If needed, the freshmen division races may be staggered and/or combined with the seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls, who are slated to race 1.25 miles.

In the event an alternate site for today’s meet is needed, the race will be relocated to Port Isabel High School, as was the case last year due to inclement weather.

Last season, Rivera’s Andrea de la Rosa won the girls varsity division by setting a then-personal record with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Harlingen South’s Eric Lopez finished first in the boys varsity division with a time of 15:35. The Edinburgh High girls and South boys captured the 2018 team titles.

Brownsville St. Joseph, Harlingen South, Lopez, Los Fresnos, Pace, Porter and Rivera are among the East Valley teams that will be participating alongside the Tarpons today.

Harlingen High, Hanna and Brownsville Veterans Memorial will compete in the McNeil Cross Country Invitational at Old Settlers Park at 8 a.m. today in Round Rock, the site of the University Interscholastic League state meet.

La Feria, Lyford, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa will compete at the Lasara Invitational today. The race is slated to start at 8 a.m. at the Lasara Nature Trail.

Port Isabel cross country coach Olivia Reyes could not be reached for comment.