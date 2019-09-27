Port Isabel to host annual cross country meet - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Sports

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Port Isabel to host annual cross country meet

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 8:15 pm

Port Isabel to host annual cross country meet By STEFAN MODRICH Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Port Isabel is set to play host to the 4th annual Sylvia H. Torres Memorial Cross Country Meet today at South Padre Island.

The meet is scheduled to start at 8:05 a.m. at Clayton’s Beach Bar. The varsity boys will run first, followed by the varsity girls, JV boys, JV girls, freshman boys and freshman girls. The varsity runners will race three miles, and the remaining high school runners will race two miles.

If needed, the freshmen division races may be staggered and/or combined with the seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls, who are slated to race 1.25 miles.

In the event an alternate site for today’s meet is needed, the race will be relocated to Port Isabel High School, as was the case last year due to inclement weather.

Last season, Rivera’s Andrea de la Rosa won the girls varsity division by setting a then-personal record with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Harlingen South’s Eric Lopez finished first in the boys varsity division with a time of 15:35. The Edinburgh High girls and South boys captured the 2018 team titles.

Brownsville St. Joseph, Harlingen South, Lopez, Los Fresnos, Pace, Porter and Rivera are among the East Valley teams that will be participating alongside the Tarpons today.

Harlingen High, Hanna and Brownsville Veterans Memorial will compete in the McNeil Cross Country Invitational at Old Settlers Park at 8 a.m. today in Round Rock, the site of the University Interscholastic League state meet.

La Feria, Lyford, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa will compete at the Lasara Invitational today. The race is slated to start at 8 a.m. at the Lasara Nature Trail.

Port Isabel cross country coach Olivia Reyes could not be reached for comment.

Posted in , on Friday, September 27, 2019 8:15 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]