Lady Falcons repeat as regional champions

Last season, Los Fresnos sent out Sarah Villarreal on a high note, winning the 2019 Region VIII-6A championship and giving the senior another chance at a trip to state.

And Saturday at Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center in Brownsville, the Lady Falcons didn’t miss a beat, with Jada Ashford stepping up to become the new face of a program that continues to add chapters to its storied history.

The 14-year-old freshman guided Los Fresnos (406 points) to the Region VIII-6A championship and set a pair of pool records with first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (23.26) and 100 freestyle (51.57) in the process. She was named the girls swimmer of the year at the end of the meet.

If Ashford seems like a familiar face to those who also have competed on the biggest stage in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s because she is. She’s been swimming competitively since second grade, and her brother, Jonathan, also swam at the aquatic center for Brownsville Veterans Memorial.

“It feels very good to finally see all my years of work paying off now,” Ashford said. “I want to continue the legacy of my brother, and the standards were set so I have to meet them.”

Ashford (25.04) swam the butterfly segment of the Lady Falcons’ gold-medal winning 200 medley relay team. She also matched her record time in the 50 freestyle as the anchor in the 200 freestyle relay, which Los Fresnos won handily.

The 200 freestyle relay was led off by another freshman, Ariana Mancillas, and also featured Emily Rodriguez and Rebeca Osuna.

“My relay team girls, they’re the best,” Ashford said. “Just knowing how much work we’ve put in, we all hype up each other and we know we can do well. We have that in us.”

Hanna’s Matthew Lovett (55.08) broke the school record he previously set earlier this season in the 100 backstroke, good for a second-place finish. Eagles coach Sam Perez said the Hanna’s 400 freestyle relay — with Lovett, Quinton Deysel, Ricardo Rodriguez and Michael Kowalski — broke a city record with a time of 3:22.7 despite finishing third behind McAllen Memorial and Laredo United.

“This is the culmination of my entire swimming career since I was 5 years old,” Lovett said. “I’m really happy to say I’m going to state.”

Lovett, a senior, and Deysel, a junior are Austin-bound, having earned individual berths.

Deysel (22.05) won the 50 freestyle and was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.03 seconds.

Joining them at state from the Eagles’ silver medalist 200 freestyle relay team (1:30.58) are Ricardo Rodriguez and Kowalski.

Another standout individual performer Saturday was Harlingen South’s Camille Conlu Lizada.

She shaved 2.75 seconds off of her entry time en route to a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.31) and earned a return trip to Austin after failing to qualify during her sophomore season.

“Everybody in that field was really close together, and I knew it would be a dogfight until the end,” Lizada said. “The outcome wasn’t what I wanted, but I’m still going (to state).”

The junior said seeing standout performances from Ashford and other underclassmen at the regional final is a welcome development, one she can relate to first hand.

“I’ve raced these girls since we were young,” Lizada said. “I’ve seen them grow up, and we’ve all grown up together in this sport. It’s just really nice to see the generations behind me are keeping it up, and I see the potential of some of these girls that are winning and it’s there. I couldn’t be any more proud from what I’ve come from, and what they’re going to make (happen).”

Laredo United won the regional championship in the boys division. The top two relay teams and individuals in each race qualified for the two-day state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Los Fresnos junior Anapaula Hernandez made history when she became the first diver in school history to qualify for the state meet.

She did so in her first season of competitive diving. Hernandez started out in swimming as a sprinter, competing mostly in the 50 freestyle, and at one point played tennis.

“I didn’t expect to get this far,” Hernandez said. “I feel like (my coaches and teammates) believed in me more than I believed in myself, and they saw it coming. ... I feel really accomplished, and I’m really thankful for my coaches and my teammates.”

Hernandez hopes to capitalize on her newfound success from the diving platform and rejuvenate the interest in the competition among a talented pool of Los Fresnos athletes.

“I feel like we can start a new tradition here,” Hernandez said. “It’s really important for Los Fresnos because diving was never really a big thing, but now as a state qualifier I can bring more attention to the sport, and maybe more people will want to try it.”