Lady Chargers rout Lady ’Cats in opener

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers opened their 2019-20 campaign with a dominant 46-15 victory at home over Weslaco East in coach Arnold Torres’ debut at the helm of the program.

Brownsville Veterans’ CatiEsquivelandElizabeth Garza led all scorers with 11 points. Alyssa Esquivel had nine points, and Alexandra Parchmont had six points for the Lady Chargers (1-0).

After a low-scoring first quarter in which the home team got out to a 10-6 lead following a 7-2 run, Brownsville Veterans began to pull away as early as the 2:29 mark of the second quarter when Alexa Torres found Elizabeth Garza in transition for a layup that gave the Lady Chargers a 16-6 lead.

Garza swished a three in the corner off of an inbounds pass with less than three seconds to play in the second quarter to give Brownsville Veterans a 25-8 advantage heading into the locker room at halftime.

Torres stole an inbounds pass and finished with a reverse layup to stretch the Lady Chargers’ lead to 35-9 with two minutes to go in the third quarter.

The play prompted a Weslaco East timeout, and shortly thereafter

Lady Wildcats coach Jesse Plecker substituted his entire starting five in favor of the second unit.

Brownsville Veterans led 39-9 after three quarters, and limited Weslaco East to three points in the second and third quarters combined. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Wildcats 20-8 in the second half. Brownsville Veterans made four of its eight free throw attempts and Weslaco East was 2 of 6 from the charity stripe.

Garza and Esquivel’s stifling defense obstructed passing lanes and created turnovers which led to several easy buckets in transition.