Jubilee swept by London in regional quarters

FALFURRIAS — Brownsville Jubille’s memorable volleyball season came to end against a veteran playoff opponent on Tuesday in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

The District 31-3A champion Corpus Christi London Lady Pirates defeated District 32-3A champion Jubilee 25-23, 25-23, 25-12 at Falfurrias.

London already has been to the Region IV-3A Tournament eight straight years, and thanks to Tuesday’s win, the Lady Pirates are going back. It starts Friday in San Antonio, where London is expected to face Poth or Industrial in the regional semifinals.

This is Jubilee’s first school year playing in the UIL. The Lady Titans knew they were going up against a team with plenty of playoff experience in London.

“I told the girls coming into the match we were probably going to be the underdogs,” Jubilee coach Rebekah Perez said. “London has a very good team, but I thought our girls played very well, too. I’m proud of them for the season they had.”

The Lady Titans finished 32-5 on the season and won 32-3A with an 18-0 mark — not too bad for their first UIL outing. Only two seniors are graduating for the Lady Titans, who previously competed in a charter school league.

The Lady Pirates were led by Ashley Lynn, a 6-foot middle blocker/ power hitter.

“This was a great win for us,” Lynn said. “We’re used to going to the regional tournament.”

The Lady Titans stayed with the Lady Pirates during the first two games and even led a couple times, but it was clearly London’s night as it earned a return trip to the 3A regional tournament.