Herald Volleyball Notebook: Hanna battling for final playoff spot

Hanna volleyball coach Ansgar Hagemann says “there’s always hope’ regarding his team’s chances to make the playoffs, although the Lady Golden Eagles haven’t played with the full squad they were counting on this season.

A number of factors, including injuries and inexperienced varsity newcomers, have worked against Hanna in a six-team District 32-6A that features strong squads such as Los Fresnos, Rivera and Harlingen South.

Still, the Lady Eagles did themselves a big favor Oct. 15 at Hanna when they defeated Harlingen High in four games. The Hanna victory has created a tie in the 32-6A standings for the district’s fourth-place playoff spot. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cardinals each have a 3-5 record with two match dates remaining.

It’s quite likely both of them will finish district in a tie, creating the need for a play-in match between the two with the winner reaching the postseason.

“We faced the same situation with Harlingen High two seasons ago, and we were the ones making it to the playoffs,” Hagemann said. “We’re a team that usually peaks in the second half of the season. We hope to follow that tradition (and reach the postseason again).”

Today’s 6:30 p.m. schedule in 32-6A has Hanna at Los Fresnos, Harlingen High at Harlingen South for the Bird Bowl and Rivera at home against San Benito.

The district has an open date Saturday and completes 32-6A play next Tuesday with South at Hanna, Rivera at Harlingen High and Los Fresnos at San Benito.

CHAMPIONS AGAIN

South’s 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.win at Rivera on Saturday gave Los Fresnos (8-0) a repeat outright championship in 32-6A.

South and Rivera share second place in the district with 5-3 records. Hanna and Harlingen High come next at 3-5 with San Benito at 0-8.

The Lady Falcons want more than another district title.

“We feel we’re playing better as a team (as the playoffs get closer),” said Los Fresnos’ Tate Halford, a junior outside hitter. “We want to be ready for the playoffs.”

The Class 6A state playoffs are scheduled to start Nov. 4. If Hanna and Harlingen High have a play-in match, it would likely take place Nov. 1 or 2.

32-5A UPDATE

Edcouch-Elsa continues to lead District 32-5A with an 11-0 record. Brownsville Veterans Memorial is second at 10-1 with Donna High in third at 6-5 and Mercedes fourth at 5-6.

Rounding out the 32-5A standings are Lopez (4-7), Porter (4-7), Pace (4-7) and Valley View (0-11).

An upcoming showdown in 32-5A is set at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 when E-E is at Brownsville Veterans.

TAPPS PLAYOFFS

St. Joseph Academy has finished third in TAPPS Class 5A District 6 and has received word that it will play at home during the opening round of the TAPPS playoffs, probably Saturday.

This is the Lady Bloodhounds’ third varsity season and it’s their second in TAPPS. This year marks the second time they’re advancing to the TAPPS playoffs.

RANKINGS WATCH

Several Rio Grande Valley volleyball teams continue to be state-ranked this week by the Texas Girls Coaching Association.

In Class 6A, McAllen Memorial is No. 11 and McAllen High is No. 18, although the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 on Saturday during a District 30-6A match.

Also in 6A, Los Fresnos (30-8) is ranked No. 25.

In Class 5A, Mission Veterans Memorial (35-5) is No. 6, and Edcouch-Elsa (32-7) is No. 13.

EAST VALLEY TOP FIVE

1. Los Fresnos

2. Harlingen South

3. Brownsville Rivera

4. Brownsville Veterans Memorial

5. Brownsville Hanna