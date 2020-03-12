Golden Eagles' Parra signs with Waldorf University

Cross country is not for the faint of heart, which might be why Hanna’s Felipe Parra is so successful in the sport.

Parra signed to run cross country and track for Waldorf University, a NAIA program in Forest City, IA, on Wednesday. The senior is receiving a full-ride scholarship to become a Warrior thanks to his passion and work ethic, which his coaches called second to none.

“You see the hard work and it’s a good feeling when you see the results after all they put in,” Hanna track coach Armando Rocha said. “He took charge as a senior and guided our guys. He’s a workaholic, whatever we tell him to do he’ll come through and do it. He’s going to be successful no matter what.”

Cross country coach Olaya Teran puts the Golden Eagles through a tough regimen. When the season’s training begins in the summer, Parra and his teammates run four to five miles a day. By midseason, they run nine miles a day, reporting to practice before the sun rises.

Because of the rigorous routine, Parra racked up individual awards and was a part of team history in his Hanna career. The Golden Eagles boys and girls cross country teams both clinched the District 32-6A championship this season and last, the first time the programs have recorded back-to-back district sweeps. Parra finished third in the district this season, is a two-time district and city champion and a three-time regional qualifier.

“He’s continuing the tradition because last year we signed the most kids as far as cross country and track,” Teran said. “His dedication, hard work and leadership bring those times that colleges want. We’re very happy for him.”

Parra’s hard work drew the attention of Waldorf cross country coach DJ Wolfram at a meet in Round Rock. Through hundreds of competitors, Wolfram noticed Parra and approached him after the event to let him know he was interested. Parra visited campus and loved the friendly atmosphere and decided it would be a good place to call home for four years.

Running at the collegiate level wasn’t always on Parra’s mind. He loved soccer when he was younger, and it wasn’t until his sophomore season that he realized his potential and flipped the switch to fully invest his time to distance running.

“We were running at the rodeo, and I felt horrible the entire race. I was like ‘how does anybody like this?’ It was the first time they convinced me to run at the varsity level, because I was just doing it for conditioning. But I finished in the top ten and it was like ‘whoa’. I realized I could do it at a high level and since then I’ve been practicing my craft,” Parra said.

Rocha was glad to see the shift and said “it’s a good thing he stuck to running because he became one of the best runners to come out of Hanna High School.”

Rocha and Parra have a special bond that transcends coach and athlete. Parra took time during his speech to thank Rocha for being the father he never had and for always being by his side.

“Sometimes we spend more time with these kids than our own, and they get really attached to you. His dad wasn’t in the picture and picking up that slack, it’s been amazing. What he said was from the heart and it’s an honor,” Rocha said.

Parra was accompanied by his mother and sisters as he celebrated his signing, and he said they shaped him into the person he is today and serve has his motivation.

Though he’ll be moving far from his family to continue his education and athletic career, he won’t be forgetting his roots.

“My heart belongs to Brownsville. I wasn’t born here, but I was raised my whole life here and I feel a connection to this city,” Parra said. “It’s great to know that I was able to set such a precedent for this program. I really think (Hanna’s) going to become a powerhouse. Even though now I’ll be a Warrior, deep down inside I’ll always be an Eagle.”