Gallardo paces Lady Falcons in win over Lady Mustangs

LOS FRESNOS — Ari Gallardo had 17 points to lead Los Fresnos to a 48-35 non-district win Saturday over McAllen Memorial.

The Lady Falcons trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but they outscored the Lady Mustangs 10-5 during the second quarter to lead 17-15 at the half.

“I think it was a great team effort,” Los Fresnos coach Rebecca Valdez said. “McAllen Memorial always is a good team, so it’s always a good game.”

Sarahi Jones had 10 points, and Jasmin Garcia had nine for the Lady Falcons.

Jones picked up an offensive rebound off of a Kylie Garcia missed free throw and scored on a layup to give Los Fresnos a 30-22 lead with three minutes to play in the third quarter. She also demonstrated an ability to be an effective passer from the perimeter, finding a cutting Clarissa Esquibel in the paint for an easy layup that put the Lady Falcons ahead 38-31.

“(Jones) is just a sophomore,” Valdez said. “Last year I told her she had to step up defensively, and she’s doing a great job. I’m really proud of what she’s developed into, and I can’t wait for her future.”

Garcia had two blocks and knocked down a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and spark a 7-0 Los Fresnos run. The Lady Falcons led 22-15 with six minutes remaining in the period.

“Jasmin is always a big presence inside,” Valdez said. “I was proud of her containing and keeping her fouls to a minimum, and she did a great job defensively as well as making her layups.”

Valdez was impressed with her team’s improved free-throw shooting Saturday. Jones was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, Gallardo went 6-for-8 and the Lady Falcons were a combined 14-for-18 from the charity stripe.

McAllen Memorial’s Cori Talamantez had eight points during the first quarter, and Tori Alvarado had six first-half points for the Lady Mustangs. Talamantez finished with 16 points and Alvarado finished with 13.

A steal and coast-to-coast layup by Ari Gallardo with less than two minutes to go gave the Lady Falcons a 32-23 advantage. Los Fresnos led by as many as 12 in the third quarter.

Gallardo chipped in eight points in the third quarter, and four other Lady Falcons scored in the period. Los Fresnos’ leading scorer helped force several turnovers and led the break, with the option of taking a transition layup or finding an open teammate alongside her.

“Whenever I get a chance to drive it, I can look to make an outlet pass or go for a shot,” Gallardo said. “It’s just chemistry.”

Talamantez banked in a 3 from just inside the half court line at the buzzer to cut Los Fresnos’ third quarter lead to 36-28.

Iasia Goldman got a bucket for the Lady Mustangs to prompt a Los Fresnos timeout with the Lady Falcons up 38-33 at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter. Leaning heavily on Jones’ six fourth-quarter points, Los Fresnos went on to outscore McAllen Memorial 10-2 from that point forward.

Gallardo said her team’s cohesion was a big reason why the Lady Falcons put the game away down the stretch.

“It’s just mental focus,” Gallardo said. “Even though we’re tired, we work as a team, play as a team, communicate as a team and we win big games.”