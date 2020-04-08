Future bright for Raiders tennis

Brownsville Rivera’s Danny Espinoza has seen it all in his 27 years with the Raiders.

The veteran tennis coach said he’s enjoyed mentoring this year’s group of boys and girls.

“There’s a lot of young talent,” Espinoza said. “There’s a lot of young kids that are working hard every day to get better. They love the game, they love being out there at practice. ... It just brings me great joy.”

It’s the constant cycle of newcomers and the challenge of molding them into accomplished seniors like Deeandra Loredo, the top player for the Lady Raiders, and Jesus Lara, the No. 1 player on the boys side, that keeps Espinoza motivated and energized year after year.

Since the University Interscholastic League suspended its season indefinitely following Texas governor Greg Abbott’s executive order to close schools through May 4 due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, spring athletes have been in limbo across the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re going to feel really bad for our seniors that didn’t get to play district,” Espinoza said. “They didn’t get their last chance to compete in the biggest local tournament we play in.”

But tennis players face a specific set of challenges, with high school facilities and local tennis centers shuttered.

This is of particular significance because of the private competitions and offseason training in which many Brownsville players participate.

“Tennis is a year-round sport,” Espinoza said. “We start in late July, and we finish in late June (the following year). The kids (only) have a couple of weeks off where we don’t see them.”

As a result, he’s encouraged his athletes to continue practicing in whatever way they can from the safety of their home.

“The kids have their rackets, so all they need is a wall or a flat surface,” Espinoza said. “If you’ve got enough imagination, you can practice as well as the fitness part — situps, pushups.”

Also, Espinoza has provided his players with frequent reminders that might get lost in the shuffle during a normal busy season. Being home-bound and isolated from friends and teammates can take its toll, and keeping the mind sharp and focused is one way for athletes to alleviate stress and other anxieties that might pop up during the course of a lengthy self-quarantine.

“What I tell the kids is to work on their mental game,” Espinoza said. “Tennis becomes very cerebral at a certain point. Especially when you’ve got a good forehand and they’ve got a good forehand, and they’ve got a good backhand and you’ve got good backhand. The difference is how you compete and how you deal with pressure.

“I’ve shown them a lot of videos, there’s a lot of helpful information online. But I’ve told them, ‘You don’t need me to show you this, you can find them on YouTube, you can do this any time.’ And some of the kids will do that.”

Espinoza said he’s impressed with how far his team has come this year.

“They’re progressing incredibly,” Espinoza said. “They’re a talented bunch. They’re together, and they’ve had good camaraderie. The future’s very bright, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”