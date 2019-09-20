District 32-6A play starts Saturday

It’s taken what seems like forever for District 32-6A volleyball to start, and now, it’s getting underway.

The six-team district begins at noon Saturday with Harlingen South at Los Fresnos, Brownsville Rivera at Brownsville Hanna and San Benito at Harlingen High.

The four playoff teams from one year ago were Los Fresnos, Hanna, Rivera and South, with the Lady Falcons edging Hanna for the district championship.

South staged a dramatic surge at the end of the regular season to make the postseason before knocking off District 31-6A champion Edinburg High in the bi-district playoffs.

While each of Saturday’s 32-6A matches holds importance, the South-Los Fresnos duel will be of particular interest.

Many of the 32-6A teams have played each other

already in non-district matches and at tournaments since the season began Aug. 1.The Lady Falcons and Lady Hawks have yet to meet this season, so Saturday will be their first encounter.

South (20-3 overall) and Los Fresnos (25-8) are each coming off Tuesday’s open dates.

“We know this match is going to be a challenge, but we’re excited and ready to start district play,” Lady Hawks coach Anissa Lucio said.

The feeling is mutual on the Los Fresnos side.

“(Playing) Harlingen South is going to be a great, competitive match,” said Lady Falcons coach Becky Woods, who earlier this season eclipsed 700 wins for her coaching career at Los Fresnos. “I’m confident in my girls. We’ve had a great preseason, and we’re looking to repeat that district title run.”

Los Fresnos has strong hitters in Jasmin Garcia and Tate Halford, while South’s big hitters are Mikela Mireles and Mya Pearl Aguirre.

RANKINGS WATCH

Several Rio Grande Valley volleyball teams continue to be stateranked this week by the Texas Girls Coaching Association.

In Class 6A, McAllen High (31-

1) is ranked fourth by the TGCA, while Los Fresnos (25-8) is back in the 6A rankings at 24th.

Two Valley teams are listed in the Class 5A rankings.They are No.

9 Mission Veterans Memorial (26-

5) and No. 17 Edcouch-Elsa (23-7).

The only other Valley team listed in the rankings this week is San Isidro (15-8), which is No. 21 in the Class 1A-2A poll.

32-5A STANDINGS After two match dates, the standings in District 32-5A are Edcouch-Elsa (2-0), Brownsville Veterans Memorial (2-0),Mercedes

(2-0),DonnaHigh(1-1),Brownsville Lopez (1-1), Brownsville Porter

(0-2), Brownsville Pace (0-2) and Valley View (0-2).

LOWER VALLEY TOP 5 RANKINGS

1. LOS FRESNOS

2. HARLINGEN SOUTH

3. BROWNSVILLE VETERANS MEMORIAL

4. BROWNSVILLE RIVERA

5. BROWNSVILLE HANNA