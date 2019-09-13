Cross country teams set for BISD

For the Hanna cross country teams, coming out of last week’s Mercedes Invitational with a pair of fourth-place finishes was a good sign and a foundation on which they hope to keep building as the season progresses.

The Golden Eagles will have the opportunity to do just that when they step out onto the course at the BISD Encampment grounds for the annual Brownsville Invitational.

All the BISD schools, as well as schools from Mission, Edinburg, Donna, PSJA, Weslaco and, more notably, most of District 32-6A (with the exception of Harlingen High) are set to compete, making today’s meet the ideal opportunity to take advantage of the hometown terrain.

“Obviously, we’re going to have some tough competition,” Hanna coach Olaya Teran said. “Our boys ran really well. We need for them to keep improving, especially our fourth and fifth man. They are improving, but we need them to step it up. There’s going to be some good competition with groups from our district and schools from Donna and Edinburg. They’re going to make them run again, but it’s going to be a fast course.”

There was some concern that the rain throughout the week would muddy the track, but there is no rain expected in the forecast for the 8:30 a.m. start time.

Last week, the Hanna boys had three top-10 finishers in sophomore John Abrego, who finished second in 16 minutes, 2.0 seconds, followed by senior Felipe Parra (16:12.4) in fourth and junior Marco Tellez (16:34.5) in seventh.

The Hanna girls had one top-10 finisher with sophomore Magali Osowski (20:22.5) taking 10th, and five of their runners finished in the top 40.

Terran said she would like to see more, but she also will give some underclassmen a shot at the varsity level today.

“We need to work on some of the girls,” Teran said. “They improved their times, but obviously we still need more improvement from them. We’ve had some freshmen that have run really well, and they will run at the varsity level this weekend.”

Other runners from BISD looking to improve on a solid outing from last week include Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s Valeria Gamez, who finished second at Mercedes with a time of 19:38.7, and Porter’s Estrella Medellin, who placed fourth in 20:02.4.