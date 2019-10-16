Brownsville Jubilee sweeps Santa Rosa, eyes district title

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Jubilee Lady Titans took one more step toward the first UIL district title in program history, making quick work of Santa Rosa with a convincing 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 sweep Tuesday night.

The Lady Titans were led by Valentina Tijerina, who paced the offense with 10 kills, five aces and three digs. Along with Tijerina, Fernanda Bannak turned in five aces and 19 assists. Jazmin Gracia finished with seven kills.

Tuesday night’s win keeps the Lady Titans in the driver’s seat in District 32-3A. Jubilee is 14-0 in district with four matches left in the regular season. Santa Rosa remains in good shape for a playoff bid but is on the outside looking in for the district crown with a 12-2 32-3A record.

“Should we win out, we will win the district,” Lady Titans coach Rebekah Perez said. “Every game is tough and we want to win all of our games, but Santa Rosa has been our toughest challenge. They are a really good team, and we knew we had to beat them to get to a district title.”

The most intriguing part of this Lady Titans squad is the fact that it is in its first year in the UIL and is on the cusp of dethroning the Lady Warriors, who have dominated the district during the past few seasons.

“This is our first year in (the) UIL, and the girls are getting used to winning and the rules,” Perez said. “I’m proud of the girls. We only have 11 girls but they keep practices intense, and we scrimmage well in practice and they compete well against each other. The girls are making a statement with this being their first year.”

Junior Alexis Robinson was upbeat postgame and realizes where her team is and what a district title would mean to the program.

“Since this is our first year under (the) UIL, we are going to be the first team to make the playoffs (in the UIL),” Robinson said. “That means a lot to us, and we are ready to get that win. I still have one more year, but we have two seniors on the team and we want to make this year special for them.”

During each of the three games, Jubilee got out to a big lead and took advantage of the Lady Warriors errors, and leaned on strong offensive nights from Tijerina and Gracia.