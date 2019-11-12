Brownsville Jubilee reaches third round in first UIL season

Playing its first school year in the University Interscholastic League has been quite an experience for the Brownsville Jubilee volleyball team.

It’s been a successful one at that.

The Lady Titans, 32-4 overall, won District 32-3A with an 18-0 record. They went on to capture playoff victories against Falfurrias 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 and Skidmore-Tynan 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-16 during the first two rounds of the postseason.

Next on tap for Jubilee is a 3A regional quarterfinal match against District 31-3A champion Corpus Christi London, traditionally a solid playoff performer, at 6:30 p.m. today in Falfurrias. The winner advances to the Region IV-3A Tournament starting Friday at Blossom Athletic Cener in San Antonio.

Today’s winner is expected to face Poth or Industrual on Friday.

This is Rebekah Perez’s first season as Jubilee’s coach. She’s impressed by the players she has on the team. Only two of them are seniors and will be graduating, so there’s a good chance Jubilee will field a strong team next season as well.

“I’m from the Rio Grande Valley, but I had never heard of Athlos or Jubilee Brownsville (before I came here),” Perez said. “I was maybe a little surprised with the talent that’s here, but not with how well we’ve done.

“I had never heard anything about ‘Little Jubilee,” but it’s kind of like a hidden treasure,” Perez added. “We’re working quietly and improving quietly. I think all the practice this team has had over the years is really showing.”

Team members are Kathrin Vasquez, Fernanda Bannak, Paola Vargas, Leslie Barrera, Alexis Robinson, Alondra Garcia, Daniela Bannak, Valentina Tijerina, Julissa Garza and Jazmine Gracia.

Fernanda Bannak and Garza are the team captains.

Tijerina said it’s a pleasure to play on the team.

“I like that the players on our team have a very good attitude,” said Tijerina, a junior outside hitter. “For that reason, we communicate more with each other and we can win more. This team doesn’t lack very much at all. We have a lot of confidence and intelligence as players. We believe we can win.”

Added teammate Gracia, a junior middle blocker, “I like it that everyone is always motivating each other, everyone depends on each other and has confidence in each other. It makes the team better. Even though we may be down a point sometimes, we always push to make up that point and get ahead.

“This season, to me, we had it (already) done (to do well),” Gracia added. “With everyone always motivated and depending on each other, we have a very good team. When we have someone who is down, we’re always going to pick them up no matter what.

“Having players like that, to me, I was expecting a season like this because we have a really good team, and everyone does her own part. All I want to say is thanks to everyone (that) we’ve made it this far. No matter what, this team is going to be a family and we’re always going to have each other’s back. This first year in the UIL has been the best.”