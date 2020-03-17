Baseball coaches asking players to stay ready

Baseball coaches in Cameron County, as well as those around the state, are trying to remain optimistic that their seasons will continue at some point soon following the University Interscholastic League’s announcement Monday that it is suspending all practices and school-related activities until at least March 29, and possibly longer.

Many ballclubs were able to get in a team meeting, and in some cases a practice, Monday before the UIL made its suspension announcement.

For many teams, district play is just beginning.

Coaches are attempting to pass along some optimism to their players to be ready to resume the season, while at the same time cautioning them to be prepared for the worst — an end to competition in 2020.

It appears any number of things could happen regarding high school sports and other activities in reaction to the heightened threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Harlingen school district started its spring break last Friday, and on the same day, HCISD announced a decision to suspend athletic competition at its schools, and that included baseball.

Harlingen South baseball coach Chris Gracia said due to Spring Break and now the latest UIL mandate, his team hasn’t come together since Saturday.

The Hawks last played in PSJA’s 20th annual Mike Rodriguez Tournament on Thursday and picked up a couple of wins against Brownsville Veterans Memorial (5-1) and Donna North (11-3) before the tournament was canceled Friday.

“I am only able to communicate with the team (now) over our (school district’s) ‘Remind App’” Gracia said. “It helps me keep the players informed of all the updates occurring.

“The last games we got to play were on Thursday, and we got in a short practice on Saturday,” Gracia added. “We had planned to practice this week, but that got suspended by the UIL on Monday. It’s really just crazy because things are happening so quickly.

“When we last met together we discussed the possibility that this (practice suspension) might happen, which is really unfortunate, but it’s nothing we can control. All we can really do is control how we stay mentally and physically prepared for when we are able to resume. And now we have to do that individually at home.”

Gracia said it’s a new experience for everyone involved.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before, but hopefully we can get back on the field soon,” he said. “Until then, I told the guys to enjoy the time with their family and do something, whatever they can do on their own, to stay prepared.”

Brownsville ISD is on Spring Break this week, too. Brownsville Porter was one of the area teams getting in a practice Monday before the latest UIL ruling went into effect.

“Unfortunately, Monday was the last day we were allowed to have practice, and we left campus with the thought that we were meeting Tuesday,” Porter baseball coach Oscar Cortez said. “The kids are sad about the season coming to a halt, but they also understand why we are doing it.

“Of course, the most concerned are the two seniors that we have on the team,” Cortez added. “They hope the season will resume, knowing they have a real good shot at a playoff appearance.

“This is the first time in my 15 years (as a coach) that I have experienced something like this. But I have to remind myself that God has a perfect plan, even in this situation.”

San Benito baseball coach Jimmy Young voiced similar thoughts.

“No team meetings are allowed at this point,” he said. “After Monday’s practice in the morning, we told the guys to expect the worst-case scenario and to continue to do the things they need to do (on their own) to stay sharp in their baseball skills set and to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and clean.

“I’ve never experienced this in my life, coaching for 12 years,” Young added. “It’s definitely something I hope we all never have to go through again.”

Los Fresnos baseball coach Rene Morales said it is important for the players to be aware of the possibilities that exist, even the possibility of an early end to the season.

“We practiced Monday morning, and that is when we discussed the different options (regarding the season) we might have based on the impact of the ‘C Virus,’” Morales said. “We talked about taking it one day at a time as we deal with the realization that we can only control so much. Also, we encouraged the players to take care of their families, and if they needed something, I was a phone call away.

“Overall, we still need to work on the little things, including the mental part of the game,” Morales added. “It also includes throwing, hitting, fielding and conditioning.

“I have never seen or experienced anything like this before, especially on such a grand scale with the college and professional leagues being impacted. I hope this all passes soon and we can begin to get back to some normality.”