Herald All-Metro Girls Soccer: Romero led Cowgirls to first district crown

Denisse Romero, The Brownsville Herald’s 2020 All-Metro Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player, was at the forefront in leading the Porter Cowgirls to their first district championship in girls soccer this season.

The Cowgirls won the District 32-5A title with a 12-2 record and 34 points. They have achieved a 26-5-6 overall mark.

A sophomore attacking midfielder, Romero tallied 15 goals on the season and eight in 32-5A competition despite missing two district games due to injury.

Romero, the team’s playmaker, assisted on 90 percent of the Cowgirls’ goals, Porter coach Abraham Gracia said. Romero was the All-Metro newcomer last year as a freshman.

Gracia said Romero is a difference-maker and leads the way for the team even though she is an underclassman.

“Denisse is a hard-working player,” the Cowgirls coach said. “The thing is that even though she’s only a sophomore, she wants to carry the team on her back. She’s going to do everything she possibly can to help us win.

“To her, doing everything she can for the team is what she wants to do,” Gracia added. “If anything, sometimes she puts too much pressure on herself. She has made a huge difference for us. Our girls have come to depend on her being there to help us win.”

Last year, when Romero was named the All-Metro newcomer as a freshman, Gracia said Romero was a better player at that time than some of his seniors. She had 19 goals as a freshman.

Her soccer skills have continued to make her a standout during her second year as a starter on the varsity.

“I’m very happy about our season,” Romero said. “On this team, we are dedicated and we help each other a lot (and that’s the reason we won district).”

She said being named MVP makes her feel that all her efforts on the field have been worthwhile.

“It makes it all worth it when you receive an award like that,” Romero said. “I’ve received a lot of help from my family, my teammates, my coaches and the school.

“On the field, it’s important to me to get to the ball and make plays,” she added. “I want us to have a clear objective on the field (of scoring goals). I try to help the team do that.

“I thank everyone, especially the coaches, for helping me to do what I’ve been able to do. Now we just want to continue going forward (and winning).”

The Brownsville Herald’s 2020 Girls All-Metro Soccer Team

Most Valuable Player

Denisse Romero, Porter

Offensive Player of the Year

Ana Barragan, Hanna

Defensive Player of the Year

Andrea Hurtado, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Utility Player of the Year

Alondra Lopez, Los Fresnos

Newcomer of the Year

Andrea Calvillo, Los Fresnos

Coach of the Year

Abraham Gracia, Porter

First Team

Forwards: Yianey Diaz, Rivera; Corina Arizmendi, Brownsville Jubilee

Midfielders: Arely Guzman, Brownsville Veterans Memorial; Samantha Valdez, Lopez; Briana Gracia, Los Fresnos; Kristy Herrera, Hanna

Defenders: Marina Rios, Porter; Kenia Galvan, Pace; Luz Gallegos, Brownsville Jubilee; Kimberly Salazar, Los Fresnos

Goalkeeper: Kayla Alonso, Rivera

Second Team

Forwards: Adamaris Rangel, Lopez; Azaneth Perez, Porter

Midfielders: Vianca Sandoval, Pace; Paloma Zamora, Pace; Leslie Pena, Rivera; Pamela Prado, Hanna

Defenders: Aliyah Castillo, Hanna; Kenya Gonzalez, Lopez; Vivian Lucio, Pace; Mindy Perez, Los Fresnos

Goalkeeper: Jazul Amaya, Pace