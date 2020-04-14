Herald All-Metro Girls Soccer: Calvillo strong in net for Lady Falcons

Goalkeepers put it all on the line for their teams in soccer.

Andrea Calvillo did just that as a freshman starter this season who became a standout for the Los Fresnos Lady Falcons.

She is The Brownsville Herald’s Girls All-Metro Soccer Team Newcomer of the Year for 2020.

“Andrea is a special player,” Lady Falcons coach Diego Luna said. “This year we were fortunate to have her as our varsity starting goalkeeper. As a freshman, Andrea demonstrated exceptional goalkeeping skills and athleticism. Most importantly, she showed her mental strength. Being named All-Metro newcomer of the year is something that Andrea has earned through her dedication and hard work.

“Andrea has been in games that have gone to overtime, penalty kicks and have ended with game-winning goals,” Luna added. “Her outstanding plays and saves kept our season alive and in the hunt for first place in a tough District 32-6A.”

The Lady Falcons came on strong at the end of district play with six straight victories to finish in second place with a 7-3 record and 20 points. They posted an 18-7-1 overall mark.

“The season was bumpy for us at the beginning,” Calvillo said. “There were some rough times. A lot of mistakes were made, but we came together and we were able to pull through at the end and qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a distinguished soccer program here at Los Fresnos,” Calvillo added. “It’s great fun with such positive teammates, no matter what mistake I might have made.

“We stayed positive at all times. There were times when we were down, and each one of my teammates kept pushing the team to do our best. The positivity vibes that everybody had on the team helped us pull through.”

Calvillo started playing soccer at age 5. She said this season was special because she got to play with her older sister, Natalia Calvillo, a senior defender for the Lady Falcons.

Winning an award such as the All-Metro newcomer just adds to it, she said.

“It’s a great accomplishment, and it feels really good,” the freshman goalkeeper said. “There are many talented girls out there across our district that work just as hard as I do. I was able to perform at my best, so I was encouraged. To me, this award represents all the hard work that I’ve invested throughout all my years playing soccer.

“(As the goalkeeper,) I was definitely nervous and I just felt like I had to go out there and do as well as I possibly could. Thankfully, I was successful in that. It was always nerve-wracking, though, but as soon as I stepped on the field for a game, I gained confidence. The pressure brought out the best in me.”

Calvillo said she wanted to thank her current coach, Diego Luna, her past coach, Patricia Hernandez, and her goalkeeping coach, Cesar Arizmendi, for helping her in her development as a soccer player.

“They’ve always believed in me, and that’s the best thing I could ever ask for,” she said.

Luna said the Lady Falcons appreciate what Calvillo did this season and look forward to her future with the team.

“Andrea’s ability to communicate with the team, analyze game situations, embrace competition and overcome tough situations make her a difference-maker,” Luna said. “She is always eager to perfect her weaknesses. She is a player who trains (to improve) her goalkeeping skills after attending school and club practices.

“Not only am I very proud of her, I expect her to become even more of a standout player in our district,” Luna added. “I look forward to watching her grow as a team leader.”