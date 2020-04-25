Herald All-Metro Boys Soccer: Montes guided Cowboys success

Whether it’s as a playmaker or goal scorer, Brandon Montes is one of the main reasons behind the Porter Cowboys’ soccer success, not only this season but in past years as well.

With 24 goals and 19 assists this season, the standout junior attacking midfielder is the top choice as The Brownsville Herald’s 2020 All-Metro Boys Soccer Team Most Valuable Player.

Cowboys coach Jose Espitia said Montes, who has started since he was a freshman, embodies what Porter soccer is all about.

“It’s being humble, it’s being coachable, and that’s who Branson is,” Espitia said. “There’s no arrogance, no (overconfident) boldness. He’s a player with great skills who has played since he was very young with some of our current players such as Jose Mateos (a 23-goal scorer this season as a forward). Brandon takes care of business. When it’s time to get working, he’s going to be there giving 100 percent.”

Montes had 17 goals and 14 assists in District 32-5A competition as the Cowboys finished second with a 9-5 record and 29 points. Porter went 22-5-1 overall.

He was the All-Metro newcomer of the year as a freshman and an All-Metro first-teamer as a sophomore.

Montes said the camaraderie on the Cowboys’ squad helps the team win.

“Overall, this team is a very strong, compact family,” Montes said. “We trust each other, and that makes you feel comfortable out there on the field. You know your teammates will always be there to support you. That’s something that has really helped me a lot during my whole three years (on the varsity).

“It means a lot to me to be a Porter Cowboy,” he added. “I have past family members who used to go to Porter, too. When I was younger, I was super excited to be going to Porter and to be on the varsity soccer team. It’s better than I thought it would be. I have enjoyed every moment with the guys. It’s been the same group (of us) since I was a freshman. I’m just grateful for my teammates and everything they’ve done for me in being so supportive.”

Montes appreciates the recognition he is receiving as All-Metro MVP.

“It feels great, and it means all my hard work has been paying off,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without my family and teammates, and especially my coaches. They’ve been there for me since my freshman year, and I’m just very thankful for them. I’m thankful for all the recognition I’ve gotten these past few years.”

Espitia believes Montes is definitely worthy of receiving the top All-Metro award.

“Brandon is just a different player (on a higher level),” the Porter coach said. “He’s very skilled, very humble and very coachable. He’s very practical with the ball and has great vision of the field. Brandon is a smart player, and believe it or not, he’s got a burst of speed. We’re very blessed to have him on the team.

“This All-Metro award is just another accomplishment for Brandon,” Espitia added. “Hopefully it will give him extra motivation and drive to come back strong next year. Hopefully we can make a good run in the playoffs next season.”

Montes said it’s regrettable Porter’s season ended before the playoffs began due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but he remains upbeat about the situation.

“As I always say, things happen for a reason,” Montes said. “It was exciting for us to qualify for the playoffs again, but God decided we had to have this quarantine, so we didn’t get to see how far we might have gone. Hopefully we’ll be successful next year as well and get our chance to go far in the playoffs, and get to reach even greater heights.

“I just wish everybody would stay home and be safe,” he added. “Hopefully this will all be over by next (school) year and everything gets better for everyone. I hope the team continues to be successful.”

The Brownsville Herald's 2020 Boys All-Metro Soccer Team

MVP

Brandon Montes, Porter

Offensive Player of the Year

Albert Maradiaga, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Defensive Player of the Year

Roberto Palomo, Hanna

Utility Player of the Year

Andderson Rocha, Los Fresnos

Newcomer

Alejandro Castro, Brownsville Veterans

Co-Coaches of the Year

Michael Miller, Los Fresnos; Alberto Vasquez, Brownsville Veterans

First Team

Forward: Mark Boswell, Brownsville Veterans; Angel Mancillas, Los Fresnos

Midfielder: Kevin Zarrazagas, Rivera; Obed Sauceda, Los Fresnos; Jesus Guerrero, Hanna; Cesar Cepeda, Brownsville Veterans

Defender: Jose Luis Capistran, Brownsville Veterans; Abraham Salazar, Lopez; Alan Romero, Porter; Jose Casanova, Los Fresnos

Goalkeeper: Angel De La Garza, Lopez

Second Team

Forward: Jose Mateos, Porter; Alejandro Garfias, IDEA Frontier

Midfielder: Ryan Macias, Rivera; Eduardo de Ledesma, Brownsville Jubilee; Daniel Cruz, Lopez; Tommy Green, Hanna

Defender: Aksel Cabrera, Brownsville Veterans; Angel Estrada, Brownsville; Sebastian Pulido, Brownsville Jubilee; Osvaldo Serna, Hanna

Goalkeeper: Isaac Acevedo, Porter