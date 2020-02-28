East Valley Soccer Notes: District races remain tight

Another week has come and gone, and the boys and girls soccer races in District 32-6A are just as close as ever.

Perhaps Michael Miller, coach of the Los Fresnos Falcons who narrowly lead the 32-6A boys race, put it best when he said, “It is where we want to be, but we have four tough games left (in the second round) if we want to finish there (in first place).

Los Fresnos leads the boys race with a 5-1 record and 15 points, and Brownsville Hanna is in second place with a 4-2 record and 13 points.

Brownsville Rivera is in third place with a 4-2 mark and 12 points, and San Benito is in fourth at 3-3 with nine points.

Harlingen South and Harlingen High round out the boys standings with 1-5 records and three points apiece.

The highlight of Tuesday’s 32-6A boys action was an intense, 2-1 penalty-kick victory by Rivera over Hanna that allowed the Raiders to draw just a little closer to Los Fresnos and Hanna in the standings.

Rivera’s 5:30 p.m. game today at Los Fresnos figures to highlight the action for the 32-6A boys.

It’s much the same story in the 32-6A girls race, where Harlingen High leads the way with a 5-1 record and 15 points. Harlingen South is in second place at 4-2 with 12 points.

Rounding out the 32-6A girls standings, it’s Rivera (3-3, 10 points), Los Fresnos (3-3, nine points), Hanna (3-3, eight points) and San Benito (0-6, no points).

The Lady Cardinals are coming off Tuesday’s 7-0 win over San Benito. Hanna’s girls edged Rivera 3-2 in PKs, and Los Fresnos shut out the Lady Hawks 1-0.

Harlingen High is at Hanna at 7:30 p.m. today in what proves to be an interesting district girls matchup.

“In our district, every game counts,” Lady Cards coach Debra Galvan said. “We have four more hard games, so although we are excited we are in the lead by one game, we know winning is crucial to staying in first.

“We are taking it one game at a time and focusing on each team we have next,” Galvan added. “We set a goal of winning district before the season started, and we won’t be able to celebrate reaching that goal until all the (32-6A) games are done.”

32-5A UPDATE

The Brownsville Porter Cowgirls continue to lead the District 32-5A girls race with an 8-1 record and 23 points. Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Brownsville Lopez are tied for second place. Lopez is 6-3 with 18 points, and Brownsville Veterans is 7-2 with 18 points.

Rounding out the 32-5A girls standings, it’s Pace (5-4, 16 points), Edcouch-Elsa (5-3, 15 points), Valley View (4-4, 13 points), Donna High (1-8, five points) and Mercedes (0-9, no points).

For the 32-5A boys, Valley View and Brownsville Veterans share the lead as each team is 8-1 with 24 points.

Lopez is in third place at 6-3 with 25 points, and Porter is also in third place at 5-4 with 17 points.

Rounding out the 32-5A boys standings, it’s Donna High (5-4, 13 points), Pace (3-6, nine points), Mercedes (1-8, three points) and E-E (0-9, one point).

If things continue on course, the showdown between the Tigers and Chargers for the 32-5A boys championship is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Brownsville Veterans.