Coaches unsure about rumored soccer playoff plan

A rumor, if it proves true, could see the 2020 University Interscholastic League soccer playoffs take place starting in late May.

Local coaches say they have heard about a plan to resume the soccer season, and although it’s just a rumor at this point, they hope it proves true. They say their optimism that the playoffs could actually happen is tempered by reality.

The UIL suspended games and even practices for all spring sports in March due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

School campuses have been closed to students since spring break in mid-March. For the playoffs to actually have any chance of happening, students would first need to be allowed to go back to school.

The coaches have heard that the UIL and the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches apparently have been discussing a contingency plan by which the state playoffs in soccer would start May 21 after allowing teams a period of time to get back to practice and play final district games for some of them between May 4-20. The second round of playoffs would be May 25-26 with the third round May 29-30. Regional tournaments would be played June 5-6.

“That is their plan,” Porter boys soccer coach Jose Espitia said. “I really hope it happens.

“(But) as per several medical experts, the chances are very slim,” Espitia added. “Those experts feel and predict all of this (COVID-19 danger) will clear up by late June.

“Let’s leave it in God’s hands. Our student-athletes really deserve the opportunity to play, especially the seniors, but safety should be our main priority.”

Reyes Prado, the Hanna boys soccer coach, said he also is aware of the contingency plan.

“I heard a strong rumor about that,” he said. “I hope that it is true, but for the safety of everyone, I don’t think it will happen. The most important thing here is the complete safety of our community.

“That (May 21 start date for the playoffs) is what the UIL apparently was saying about two weeks ago, but we haven’t heard anything (else) from them lately,” he added.

William Huerta, the San Benito boys soccer coach, believes it’s very unlikely the 2020 playoffs will ever take place.

“I have only heard some unofficial reports that May 15 may be the last day of school,” he said. “If May is supposed to be the peak time for this virus, I don’t see the playoffs happening. I am sure they are discussing it. I hope and pray it would be possible.”

Alberto Vasquez, the boys soccer coach at Brownsville Veterans Memorial, said while the playoffs most likely won’t happen, it would be something to remember for the ones who are graduating.

“All I’ve heard are rumors, nothing official,” Vasquez said. “If it’s safe to do, it definitely would be great for our seniors.”