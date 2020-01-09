Chargers, Rattlers battle to scoreless draw

Both Brownsville Veterans Memorial and San Antonio Reagan made convincing cases in the contest to decide which team played better during the Brownsville Independent School District Showcase Tournament Thursday at Brownsville Veterans.

But ultimately, despite plenty of opportunities, neither side was able to find the back of the net before the final whistle.

Reagan took the first corner kick of the game at the 25-minute mark of the first half but didn’t make a serious threat to score.

Brownsville Veterans’ Humberto Garcia had a chance on a through ball with 17 minutes remaining in the first half, but Reagan goalkeeper Mariano Esnayra dove in to snatch the ball away before Garcia could attempt a shot.

The Chargers nearly struck again with 12 minutes to go in the half, Humberto Sosa headed a cross from Cesar Cepeda that went over the crossbar.

At the 9:30 mark of the first half, Paco Domenech took a free kick for Reagan that hooked left of the goal.

With just under five minutes to play in the first half, Esnayra vacated his goal and despite putting two shots on net, the Chargers were unable to convert on one of their best scoring opportunities of the game.

Shortly thereafter, Garcia and Sosa nearly connected for a goal that was thwarted by the Esnayra at the last second.

Though both sides were goalless at the half, Reagan began to press and push the ball after spending much of the first half on its heels.

A Reagan corner taken by Pato Tenorio at the 19-minute mark of the second half was cleared out by the Brownsville Veterans back line. After a Reagan free kick from inside the box, Chargers goalie Alex Gomez made a diving save to keep the game scoreless with 16 minutes to play in the second half.

Brownsville Veterans cleared another corner from Reagan in a half spent mostly in its own defensive end, in a reversal of the first half. The Chargers went on a counterattack with five minutes to play but couldn’t generate any clean shots. The closest opportunity for Brownsville Veterans was Rolando Mendez’s header off of a corner with five seconds to go that was wide of the goal by about a yard.