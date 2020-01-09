Chargers, Rattlers battle to scoreless draw - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Soccer

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Chargers, Rattlers battle to scoreless draw

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:11 pm

Chargers, Rattlers battle to scoreless draw By STEFAN MODRICH Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Both Brownsville Veterans Memorial and San Antonio Reagan made convincing cases in the contest to decide which team played better during the Brownsville Independent School District Showcase Tournament Thursday at Brownsville Veterans.

But ultimately, despite plenty of opportunities, neither side was able to find the back of the net before the final whistle.

Reagan took the first corner kick of the game at the 25-minute mark of the first half but didn’t make a serious threat to score.

Brownsville Veterans’ Humberto Garcia had a chance on a through ball with 17 minutes remaining in the first half, but Reagan goalkeeper Mariano Esnayra dove in to snatch the ball away before Garcia could attempt a shot.

The Chargers nearly struck again with 12 minutes to go in the half, Humberto Sosa headed a cross from Cesar Cepeda that went over the crossbar.

At the 9:30 mark of the first half, Paco Domenech took a free kick for Reagan that hooked left of the goal.

With just under five minutes to play in the first half, Esnayra vacated his goal and despite putting two shots on net, the Chargers were unable to convert on one of their best scoring opportunities of the game.

Shortly thereafter, Garcia and Sosa nearly connected for a goal that was thwarted by the Esnayra at the last second.

Though both sides were goalless at the half, Reagan began to press and push the ball after spending much of the first half on its heels.

A Reagan corner taken by Pato Tenorio at the 19-minute mark of the second half was cleared out by the Brownsville Veterans back line. After a Reagan free kick from inside the box, Chargers goalie Alex Gomez made a diving save to keep the game scoreless with 16 minutes to play in the second half.

Brownsville Veterans cleared another corner from Reagan in a half spent mostly in its own defensive end, in a reversal of the first half. The Chargers went on a counterattack with five minutes to play but couldn’t generate any clean shots. The closest opportunity for Brownsville Veterans was Rolando Mendez’s header off of a corner with five seconds to go that was wide of the goal by about a yard.

Posted in , on Thursday, January 9, 2020 10:11 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]