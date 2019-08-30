Vikings fall to Rattlers in season opener - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Vikings fall to Rattlers in season opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 2:33 pm

Vikings fall to Rattlers in season opener ROY HESS STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

This time, the Sharyland High Rattlers won by a comfortable margin.

The Rattlers defeated the Pace Vikings 27-13 Thursday in a non-district season opener at Sams Memorial Stadium.

The two teams met in a season opener in Mission one year ago as the Rattlers prevailed 20-17 in overtime.

Sharyland High didn’t have to go to extra time in the rematch Thursday at Sams.

Rattlers quarterback Benjamin Valdivia got things going for his team by throwing a pair of scoring passes during the second period to make it 13-0 at intermission.

Valdivia’s first scoring aerial came at the 7:33 mark of the second quarter when he tossed a 21-yard

pass to Daniel Pena on a crossing pattern at the middle of the end zone. The extra point sailed wide, leaving the Rattlers ahead 6-0.

The Rattlers went up 13-0 with 2:33 remaining before the half when Valdivia found Will Patterson open in the end zone for a 5-yard completion. This time, Kali Nguma was good on the conversion for a 13-0 advantage.

Pace came back totie it 13-13. First, Pace’s Dyland Barron scored on a 1-yard run with 10:23 left in the third quarter as the Vikings pulled within 13-7 thanks to Christian Zapata’s extra point.

It became 13-13 at the 7:57 mark of the final period when Pace QB Jose Banda threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jaylun Garcia. A missed extra point left the score tied.

Sharyland High put the game away with two fourthquarter scores. Pena caught a 66-yard TD pass from Valdivia with 6:28 left and Valdivia

made a spin move to get free at the line of scrimmage and sprinted 46 yards to the end zone with 1:57 remaining to make it 27-13 with Nguma’s kick.

Posted in on Friday, August 30, 2019 2:33 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]