Top 10 teams set for home stretch

There are two weeks left in the regular season of Texas high school football. Each team in the latest RGVSports.com top 10 is gearing up to make a final playoff push, with some fighting for district championships.
The McAllen Memorial Mustangs (7-1, 4-1) hold the top ranking in this week’s poll with three first-place votes and 71 points overall. The Mustangs ran through La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 49-0 last week and appear to have a stranglehold on the top spot. McAllen Memorial is set to face PSJA North in Week 10.
Up to No. 2 in this week’s poll are the Weslaco High Panthers (7-1, 4-0), winners of seven straight games. Next up for the Panthers is the Tinaco Bowl, as they’ll square off against the rival Weslaco East Wildcats (5-3, 4-0) on Friday night at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.
The Harlingen High Cardinals (two first-place votes, 63 points) drop one spot from last week’s top 10 to No. 3 after getting by a feisty Los Fresnos team 31-21. The District 32-6A leading Cards (7-1, 3-0) are preparing for a big rivalry bout in Week 10 as they’ll take on the Harlingen South Hawks in the Bird Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boggus Stadium.
No. 4 Sharyland Pioneer (7-1, 4-0) continued to roll through District 16-5A Division II with a 48-6 win over Laredo Cigarroa last week. The Diamondbacks received three first-place votes, 60 points overall, and have a road contest coming up against the Roma Gladiators on Friday night.
Staying at No. 5 are the Edinburg Vela SaberCats (6-2, 3-1), after their 61-3 take down of Donna North. On deck for the SaberCats is a matchup with the crosstown rival Edinburg High Bobcats on Friday night at Richard R. Flores Stadium.
Mission High (7-1, 5-0) jumps one spot to No. 6 after a convincing 14-point win over McAllen Rowe. The Eagles are leading 30-6A, but have a pivotal district game against the PSJA High Bears (5-3, 4-1) next.
Coming in at No. 7 are the Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots, who are riding a seven-game winning streak. Mission Veterans puts its 17-game district winning-streak on the line in Week 10 when it travels to take on the La Joya Palmview Lobos (6-2, 6-1).
La Feria, the lone unbeaten in the top 10 poll, comes in at No. 8 after sneaking by Grulla 28-23 last week. Next up for the Lions (9-0, 3-0) is their toughest test in District 16-4A Division I action as the Hidalgo Pirates (7-1, 2-0) head to La Feria at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
San Benito (4-4, 2-1) is back in the latest top 10 at No. 9 after a dominant 49-19 win over Brownsville Hanna. The Greyhounds play host to the Brownsville Rivera Raiders in Week 10.
Rounding out the top 10 is McAllen Rowe. After beginning the year 6-0, the Warriors (6-2, 4-1) have dropped two straight games as they get ready for a home game against the La Joya High Coyotes.
Other teams receiving votes in the latest poll are Weslaco East (8), Rio Grande City (6), La Joya Palmview (2), PSJA High (2), Brownsville Hanna (1) and Hidalgo (1).