Tarpons to host hungry Lions

Port Isabel has an opportunity unlike any other on its 2019 schedule this season when it hosts La Feria tonight at 7:30 p.m at Tarpon Stadium.
The Tarpons (1-2) have shown an ability to hang in close games, losing by an average of 7.5 points in their two losses this season, and have also displayed their scoring prowess in a 37-16 win over Valley View.
But they’ll face what is perhaps the most daunting challenge of their season when they square off with the Lions (3-0), who have defeated their first three opponents by an average margin of 31 points per game. The engine of Port Isabel’s
offense is senior running back Brayan Medina, who put up 1,201 rushing yards in his junior season and is already on pace to shatter mark with 434 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Medina is averaging seven yards per carry, and will need to produce similar numbers for the Tarpons to pull off the upset of a La Feria squad that has held to opposing offenses to an average clip of 252 total yards per game in their three victories. If Medina can get going, it will open up the passing game for junior Joey Krieghbaum and his leading receivers, junior Tony Zamarron (seven catches for 78 yards) senior Will Camacho (two catches for 56 yards) and senior Mac Strunk (seven catches for 46 yards).
Strunk is also a threat in the running game, averaging more than 10 yards per carry for a total of 161 yards through threeweeks.Krieghbaum (54 yards on 16 carries) and junior running back Adrian Nino (18 carries for 47 yards) will help to bring balance to the Tarpons’ offense.
Nonetheless, the Lions remain a formidable machine on both sides of the ball. Senior quarterback Dorian Hernandez is La Feria’s leading rusher, with 353 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He has also thrown for seven touchdowns and racked up 524 yards through the air.
Stopping the Lions’ three-headed rushing attack of Hernandez, Avishai Dickerson (185 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries), and Angel Garcia (136 yards on 19 carries) will be the primary task for Port Isabel senior outside linebacker Luis Bustamante and senior middle linebacker Zaid Calderon.
Bustamante is the leading tackler for the Tarpons, with 13 solo tackles. Senior defensive end Roger Scheartl and junior outside linebacker Anthony Fernandez have nine apiece, while Calderon has seven.
The leading receivers for the Lions are Caleb Flores (11 receptions for 220 yards) and Dereck Perez (12 catches for 209 yards), and Dario Sanchez has emerged as another top target after hauling in five catches for 66 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown, in a 35-31 win over Mercedes.