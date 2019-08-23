Strong Finish: Porter sharp against St. Joseph in final scrimmage

The Porter Cowboys came alive during two quarters of game conditions to defeat the St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds in Thursday’s scrimmage at Porter.
The teams each went scoreless during the controlled portion of the scrimmage before the Cowboys tallied a pair of touchdowns after halftime while shutting out the Bloodhounds.
“To be honest, we started off a little slow,” Porter coach Carlos Uresti said. “No excuses for that. We came out in the live portion (of the scrimmage) and showed a little more heart and played a little stronger, and it showed. We had a good showing at the end.”
Porter running back Joey Saldana broke loose and sprinted 68 yards down the left sideline on the first play of the second half to give the Cowboys a first down at the SJA 2-yard line. Two plays later, Porter quarterback Kevin Garcia went 2 yards up the middle for Porter’s first score.
With time in the fourth quarter winding down, Porter scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from sophomore QB Kyle Aguirre to freshman receiver Gunnar Williams. It was a deep pass caught in the right corner of the end zone by Williams as the time ran out on the scoreboard clock.
SJA moved the ball at times and had some standout moments on defense, but just couldn’t manage to put a score on the scoreboard.
“We knew coming into tonight that Porter was going to bring a heavy blitz, and we were going to see how we responded,” SJA coach Tino Villarreal said. “We didn’t respond as well as we would have hoped to Porter’s blitz. They found a weakness in what we’re doing, and that’s something we have to work on if we want to move the football. Porter is doing a good job of being more physical and more aggressive, and they won the physical battle up front against us today. That was a differencemaker for them.