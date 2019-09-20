SJA looks to bounce back at Raymondville - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

SJA looks to bounce back at Raymondville

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 3:30 pm

SJA looks to bounce back at Raymondville BY MARK MOLINA STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

After falling to Rio Hondo 35-28 last week, the St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds are looking to rebound against another challenger from District 16-4A Division II when they meet Raymondville for a 7:30 p.m. matchup tonight at Burnett Stadium.

A trip to Raymondville tonight and an away game at Port Isabel coming up next week, SJA will have faced three Class 4A playoff teams from a year ago in as many weeks.

It’s a tough stretch, but Bloodhounds coach Tino Villarreal said a stretch like that is exactly what his team needs to grow and has seen flashes of that after falling behind early in last week’s loss.

“We have to learn to compete, but I think we’ve done a good job,” Villarreal said. “We had some bad special teams that took the momentum away from us against Rio Hondo. It became a twoscore game and a young team like mine could have folded up shop and given up. We came out and gave Rio Hondo everything we had in the second half and learned to compete. Now, we have to learn to finish.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be playing teams like Rio Hondo and Raymondville,” he added. “They’re solid teams that we have a lot of respect for. The reason we kept them on the schedule despite

them being four or five times our size is because they’re the only teams that will get us ready for our district.”

Both teams come in with 2-1 records and the ability to score as SJA is averaging 34 points per game, while Raymondville has recorded 28 per outing.

For St. Joseph, it starts with running back Melik Kauachi, who has rushed for 592 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair of 200-yard games this season

Posted in , on Friday, September 20, 2019 3:30 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]