SJA looks to bounce back at Raymondville

After falling to Rio Hondo 35-28 last week, the St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds are looking to rebound against another challenger from District 16-4A Division II when they meet Raymondville for a 7:30 p.m. matchup tonight at Burnett Stadium.
A trip to Raymondville tonight and an away game at Port Isabel coming up next week, SJA will have faced three Class 4A playoff teams from a year ago in as many weeks.
It’s a tough stretch, but Bloodhounds coach Tino Villarreal said a stretch like that is exactly what his team needs to grow and has seen flashes of that after falling behind early in last week’s loss.
“We have to learn to compete, but I think we’ve done a good job,” Villarreal said. “We had some bad special teams that took the momentum away from us against Rio Hondo. It became a twoscore game and a young team like mine could have folded up shop and given up. We came out and gave Rio Hondo everything we had in the second half and learned to compete. Now, we have to learn to finish.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to be playing teams like Rio Hondo and Raymondville,” he added. “They’re solid teams that we have a lot of respect for. The reason we kept them on the schedule despite
them being four or five times our size is because they’re the only teams that will get us ready for our district.”
Both teams come in with 2-1 records and the ability to score as SJA is averaging 34 points per game, while Raymondville has recorded 28 per outing.
For St. Joseph, it starts with running back Melik Kauachi, who has rushed for 592 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair of 200-yard games this season