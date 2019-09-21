Rivera loses to Sharyland Pioneer week after first win

The Rivera Raiders’ winning streak was short-lived.
Sharyland Pioneer, another team on the rise in Rio Grande Valley football, dispatched the Raiders 50-28 on Friday night at Sams Memorial Stadium one week after Rivera ended a 21-game losing skid dating back to 2017.
The Raiders were hoping to add to their win column this season after beating Valley View 32-0 at Brownsville Sports Park last week under new coach Beto Leal, but it just wasn’t meant to be.
Pioneer improved to 3-1 on the season with Friday’s non-district victory. Rivera slipped to 1-3.
Rivera scored on its first possession on a 5-yard run by Ramiro Vega to lead 7-0 at the 7:25 mark of the opening quarter, and the Raiders still led 7-3 by the end of the first period after a 28-yard field goal by Pioneer’s Oliver Olivares.
But after the first quarter, the Diamondbacks came alive in a big way and took control of the game behind the five touchdown passes and two running scores of Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger.
“What stood out to me about this game was just our offense,” Marburger said. “We played very well. I’m happy with the outcome.
“Our O-line blocked very well tonight, and I was very comfortable with my passes,” Marburger added. “I’m just thankful for those guys in the line, and our receivers did a great job, too. I’m thankful for my O-line and the team in general.
“I see us gaining momentum as the season goes on. It’s creating a winning culture around here for us. Winning is helping this team a lot with the confidence (we’re gaining).”
Pioneer led 24-7 at halftime and 50-14 going into the final period before the Raiders added a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
During the second quarter, Marburger threw touchdown passes of 68 yards to Gavin De La Garza and 30 yards to Lavar Lindo before running in a TD himself on a 17-yard sprint to make it 24-7 with 4:08 to go in the half.
Marburger boosted the lead to 31-7 with 10:42 showing in the third period thanks to an 8-yard scoring run. During the final 8:11 of the third quarter, Marburger tossed scoring passes of 5 yards to Mike Ramos and 63 yards to De La Garza to increase the Diamondbacks’ lead to 44-7.
Rivera QB Chito Perez scrambled 31 yards for Rivera’s second TD with 2:55 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 44-14 before Marburger threw his fifth TD pass of the night — a 56-yarder to Luke Padilla — with 2:36 remaining in the third period to make it 50-14 by quarter’s end.
The Raiders added a pair of rushing scores during the last 6:16 of the contest as Ramsey Rocha went into the end zone on a 7-yard run and teammate Aaron Garza tallied on a 1-yard plunge. Garza’s TD to make it 50-28 came with 2:06 remaining.
Pioneer defeated the Raiders 43-14 one year ago when the two teams played in Mission.
The Diamondbacks were coming off last week’s 56-28 triumph against Mission High.
Pioneer draws an open date next week. Rivera continues non-district action next Thursday vs. La Feria at Sams.