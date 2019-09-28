Rebels get revenge on Eagles in rout

The Hanna Golden Eagles upended the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels on a neutral field last season, sparking a district championship season that ended in the Class 6A Region IV semifinals.
One year later, the favor was returned as the Rebels dominated the Eagles 55-7 on Saturday at Abilene Christian University’s Wildcat Stadium.
The Rebels’ offense stormed out to a 42-0 lead at the half, led by quarterback Joseph Plunk and running back Parker Settle. Plunk also added passing score during the second half, and Settle tacked on a third rushing touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Rebels’ defense imposed its will on the smaller Eagles.
“(Tascosa) just pushed us around,” Hanna coach Mark Guess said. “They’re just bigger than us, and they have most of their offense back from last year and we only have one back on defense. That was a very good football team we faced today and sometimes you just run into team that is better than you, and today that’s what we saw. We had some blown assignments on defense early on, and they imposed their will on us. They’re bigger than us, faster than us and stronger than us on that offensive side, and it came back and got us.”
Guess said this year’s Rebels (4-1) are the best team the Eagles (2-3) have faced since the 2017 San Benito team that defeated them 51-27 in a late-season showdown.
The Golden Eagles turned the ball over once when quarterback Victor Campos had the ball stripped and intercepted in the first half, but they also forced a pair of turnovers on fumble recoveries by Diego Escovar and Bruno Pena.
Hanna posted its lone score on a touchdown pass from Campos to Josiah Myers, who set it up with a 68-yard punt return.
Hanna held Tascosa to two scores during the second half.
“We didn’t run the clock in the second half,” Guess said. “I wanted my kids to play. We got into this mess, let’s get out if we can. It was 42-0 at half and your kids are going to do one of two things, and that’s give up or they’re going to come back and try to play. We’re trying to get ready for our district season and a district championship run. We could come out the second half and play some football like we’re capable of playing. We came out and lost the second half 14-7, but it was way better than the first half for sure.”
Hanna will head into the bye this week before opening District 32-6A play Oct. 10 against Rivera.