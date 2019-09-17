Porter’s Palacios steps into a leadership role as senior

At Porter, being chosen as a football team captain isn’t a coach’s decision. They’re chosen by their peers.
This year, one of those captains chosen was senior inside linebacker Louie Palacios, who earned the respect of his peers after just one varsity season and said he does not take the distinction for granted.
“I feel like I’ve brought a lot of leadership to the team,” the senior linebacker said. “I was voted as captain, and that really means a lot to me. I take pride in (being captain) and I love the pressure, and I love being part of a team and being that leader.”
Porter coach Carlos Uresti said Palacios was an ideal choice to lead the Cowboys, as the second-year varsity linebacker brings a lot to the defense on and off the field, citing his work ethic as a standout quality.
“The peers select captains, so that means even more, when your own teammates elect you as a captain,” Uresti said. “He’s a kid who is always here. He never misses practice. We’re talking about during the season, obviously, but we’re also talking about summer and the offseason. He’s always here and dedicated to the program and giving it his all — he’s the epitome of what we want in the program.”
One thing Palacios brings when on the field is experience after a solid debut season in 2018, a big reason why the senior has been trusted to be the mouthpiece of the defense and call the plays.
The linebacker also takes the time to reassure his offense.
“(Palacios) brings a lot of calmness to the defense,” Uresti said. “At the same time, he’s the heartbeat for our defense, but when things aren’t going right for the offense he’s the first one to come over. He encourages the offense and says, ‘It’s all right, we have your back.’ He’s a good kid to have in the locker room and during a game.”
Palacios sees his experience and wealth of knowledge as not only a way to help the Cowboys’ defense but to help younger players develop.
“I really try to give (the underclassmen) advice about the games, practice and working out,” he said. “I tell them to take things day by day. If you mess up one day, have short-term memory and keep moving on. If you have any weaknesses, just keep getting better.”
Learning from Palacios is fellow linebacker Erik Melendez, a sophomore who is also starting at linebacker.
Melendez said Palacios has helped bridge the gap from JV to varsity and has guided him every step of the way.
“(Palacios) has given me advice on how to be a better linebacker,” the sophomore said. “He has taught me to do my stance better or how to get myself in a position where I’m not going to let my brothers down if I miss a tackle. He expects me to be the next thing, but he’s one guy I’m glad I met. He’s a good man and gets others to make themselves better. He’s making me better.”
This week, the Cowboys will take on the Lopez Lobos in the annual Battle of Southmost in hopes of getting their first District 16-5A Division I win of the season.
Palacios hopes his team can grab the win and get the ball rolling as the season hits the halfway point.
If that happens, he’ll have another message for his team.
“I’m going to tell the guys, ‘Hey, we can win games,’” Palacios said. “We have the talent and we put in the work. If we get this win, it’s going to be very good for the team to finally win a game in the district. Hopefully, it motivates us to keep winning more.”