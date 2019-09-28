Permian hands Los Fresnos road loss

ODESSA — The Los Fresnos Falcons scored the first and last touchdown against Odessa Permian on Friday evening at Ratliff Stadium.
In between those scores, however, the Panthers did whatever they wanted to do with the visitors from the Rio Grande Valley.
Permian quarterback Harper Terry threw four touchdown passes during the first half, and the Panthers routed the Falcons 56-14 in a non-district matchup.
Terry finished 8-of-10 passing for 179 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns, with running Malachi Medlock adding two scores in the victory.
Terran Limuel, Alex Rose, Neri Carrasco and Amarion Garrett all caught touchdown passes for Permian (2-3).
Los Fresnos quarterback Matthew Padilla led the Falcons (1-4) with 58 yards rushing on 12 carries.
That total included a 55-yard touchdown run to open the scoring just 1:14 into the game, one play after running back Miles McWhorter got the Falcons out of the shadow of their own goal posts with a 38-yard run on second-and-11 from the 7.
Padilla then ran the option over the right side, cut back inside, broke two tackles and then outraced the Panthers’ defenders to the end zone.
McWhorter, who finished with 52 yards rushing on seven carries, scored Los Fresnos’ other touchdown, racing around the left end for 11 yards with 6:24 remaining in the game.
The Falcons finished with 275 yards of offense, 197 on the ground.