Mustangs return to No. 1 in RGVSports.com top 10

Week 7 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there’s a new No. 1 in the latest RGVSports.com Top 10 poll.
Last week’s No. 1 team, Edinburg Vela, was knocked off the top spot by No. 8 Weslaco High as the Panthers earned a 44-28 win over the SaberCats in Edinburg. The victory vaults the Panthers (5-1, 2-0) five spots into a tie at No. 3, and they received one first-place vote. The SaberCats (5-2, 2-1) fall to No. 6 in the latest top 10 poll.
The new No. 1 team in this week’s poll is the McAllen Memorial Mustangs, who were previously No. 1 before losing to Mission High during their District 30-6A opener Sept. 27. The Mustangs (three first-place votes, 75 points overall) picked up a 39-37 win over PSJA High in Week 7 to improve to 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in district play.
At No. 2 are the Harlingen High Cardinals (5-1, 1-0) after an impressive 35-13 win over rival San Benito in the Battle of the Arroyo. The Cardinals received two first-place votes and 69 points overall. The Greyhounds, who were No. 10 last week, dropped out of the top 10 as they fell to 2-4 on the season.
Tied at No. 3 is the highest-ranked 5A team in the RGVSports.com top 10, Sharyland Pioneer. The Diamondbacks (two first-place votes, 55 overall) sit atop District 16-5A Division II at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district after cruising past Valley View 35-8 in Week 7. Next for the Diamondbacks is the Snakeskin Classic against rival Sharyland High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Remaining at No. 5 for the second consecutive week is McAllen Rowe. The Warriors (6-0, 3-0) kept their record unblemished with a 29-24 victory over PSJA North in Week 7.
The unbeaten La Feria Lions improved two spots in the top 10 after their 34-0 shutout win over Kingsville King. At 7-0 on the year and 1-0 in district, La Feria is gearing up for another 16-4A Division I bout against Zapata.
Mission Veterans comes in at No. 8 after the Patriots’ 21-0 victory over Donna High. The Patriots are now 5-1 and 5-0 in the 10-team District 16-5A Division I. Mission Veterans travels to face PSJA Southwest in Week 7.
Dropping three spots to No. 9 is Mission High after the Eagles’ narrow 31-30 win over La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Thursday. Mission High is 5-1 on the year and tied with McAllen Rowe for the lead in District 30-6A.
Brownsville Hanna bounced back into the win column by taking down Brownsville Rivera 35-14 in Week 7. The Eagles (3-3, 1-0) now prepare for a top 10 matchup against No. 2 Harlingen High in Week 8.
Other teams receiving votes are San Benito (6 points), PSJA High (5 points), Rio Grande City (4 points), Weslaco East (4 points), La Joya Palmview (2 points) and Hidalgo (2 points).