Little shakeup in latest RGVSports.com Top 10 poll

There was little movement in the latest RGVSports.com top 10 poll as each team ranked one week ago brought home a victory or were on a bye.
No. 1 Edinburg Vela, two first-place votes and 74 points, remains on top after a dominant 45-0 win over Edinburg Economedes. The SaberCats (5-1, 2-0) are set for a top-10 matchup in Week 7 against the No. 8 Weslaco High Panthers (5-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.
At No. 2 for the second straight week are the McAllen Memorial Mustangs (4-1, 1-1) with four first-place votes and 70 points. The Mustangs bounced back from their last-second loss to Mission High by beating La Joya High 62-35 and will face PSJA High in Week 7.
One change from one week ago is a tie at the No. 3 spot between the Harlingen High Cardinals (4-1, 0-0) and Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks (4-1, 1-0) with 55 points. Pioneer took down Mercedes 51-25 last week and has Valley View next. The Cardinals were on a bye last week but are set to begin District 32-6A play with the “Battle of the Arroyo” against No. 10 San Benito (2-3, 0-0) in Week 7.
The unbeaten McAllen Rowe Warriors (5-0, 2-0) move up one spot after rolling past La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 44-12 last Thursday. Their next test will get tougher as they play host to PSJA North in a big 30-6A bout.
The Mission High Eagles (4-1, 2-0) dropped one spot to No. 6 after edging McAllen High 13-10 in overtime. Next up for the Eagles is La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Friday.
No. 7 Mission Veterans Memorial (4-1, 4-0) was on a bye in Week 6, but they return to the grind in District 16-5A Division I as they face Donna High at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.
The La Feria Lions (6-0, 0-0) also jump one spot to No. 9 as they cruised to a 49-28 victory over Rio Hondo in Week 6. The Lions are set to begin District 16-4A Division I action Friday night as they visit Kingsville King.
Other teams receiving votes in this week’s poll are Brownsville Hanna (2-3), Rio Grande City (5-1, 4-1), La Joya Palmview (4-2, 4-1), PSJA High (3-2, 2-0), Weslaco East (3-3, 2-0), and Hidalgo (5-1).