Humble Esteves a monster on Eagles’ line

Upon meeting Hanna senior Brandon Esteves, one might notice his stoic demeanor mixed in with a handshake and yes, sir, no, sir answers.
Get the star defensive tackle on the field on the other hand, and he might be a scary player to come up against for the simple fact that life playing on the line is what he chose.
“I’ve always really enjoyed being in the trenches,” Esteves said. “Coach (Mark Guess) tried to move me to linebacker to see how I liked it. I honestly tried it out and I didn’t like it. Being in the trenches is something I love and something that I’d die for. I’ve played football since I was in seventh grade at Oliviera Middle school, and ever since I got a taste of it I’ve enjoyed every passing moment.”
Some of the biggest moments for Esteves came during his breakout season one year ago, when he tallied 91 tackles (31 for loss) 13 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Esteves, who is in his third varsity season since being called up as a sophomore, anchored a defense that helped lead the Golden Eagles to arguably their best season in program history.
Following the big season, Esteves was named District 32-6A’s top defensive lineman, was an All-Metro first-team selection and a Class 6A all-state first-team selection by the Associated Press.
It was a surreal moment for the now-senior lineman, who didn’t think such accolades were attainable.
“It was a pretty crazy experience and truly one of a kind,” Esteves said. “When I came to Hanna, I didn’t think I would be a star football player — I never regarded myself in that way. But I had a lot of mentors in my fellow teammates that really whipped me into shape. My breakout year was thanks to them, my coaches and everyone around me. It was their support that pushed me towards that year.”
Hanna coach Mark Guess said Esteves’ huge junior season was not surprising, as he saw flashes of what he was capable of just two seasons ago.
“It all goes back to when we picked (Esteves) up as a sophomore,” Guess said. “We had three guys rotating two spots at defensive tackle and he was one of those three. The effort he gave us as a sophomore really opened our eyes, that’s why we picked him. There aren’t many sophomores that can play at the varsity level and can be that effective, but he was.”
After Esteves tallied 35 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks as a sophomore, he continued to work in the offseason and returned better than ever as a junior, boasting speed, good hands, strength and a relentlessness that Guess said makes for the ultimate defensive tackle.
“Those things have made him an incredible defensive tackle — best one I’ve ever coached,” the Hanna coach said. “Those are things we ask of those guys in the trenches and everybody else on the team, but he takes it to another level.”
That level is where Esteves’ high school career has now come full circle, as he now looks to take young players under his wing as a leader like the veterans before him did.
“I’ve really tried my best to pass on my work ethic to this young team,” Esteves said. “I really want what’s best for them, and I’m just trying to lead them the right way.”
Leading a locker room is work, but just like working in the trenches Esteves enjoys being in the thick of it.
“I don’t notice that workload,” he said. “The job pays itself. Being on the field with my teammates is all I can ever ask for. It’s like Coach Guess says sometimes, he hasn’t been working here a single day in his life. Every single day he’s had fun and enjoys what he does, and the same goes for me.”