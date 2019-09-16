Hanna hangs on for first win of the season

BROWNSVILLE — For a third straight week, Brownsville Hanna was put to the test.
This time, the Golden Eagles passed.
Senior quarterback Victor Campos hit Ryan Trinidad for a pair of touchdowns and Weslaco East’s Gilbert Garza missed a late 32-yard field goal attempt, helping the Eagles earn a 21-19 win Saturday night against Weslaco East at Sams Memorial Stadium.
“It was kind of a funky week with us having a Saturday game. It just throws everything off,” Hanna coach Mark Guess said. “We love the Friday games and Thursdays are OK, but Saturdays are just too long. We get bored. We just had to keep the kids focused. We had more resolve tonight and we didn’t quit tonight, and we haven’t quit all year.”
Campos did not start the game (coaches decision). Ernesto Mendoza got the start under center and put Hanna on the board early with a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Campos entered the game in the second quarter and helped open up the Hanna offense.
Weslaco East held true to its running style. Quarterback Ramsey Vasquez called his own number to tie the game at 7. East later took a 13-7 lead on a 37-yard touchdown from Russell Garza with 3:22 left in the first half.
That was the last time Hanna trailed, as Campos answered the bell. Trailing late in the first half, Campos hit Trinidad on a 68-yard strike. Later in the drive, Campos showed off his elusiveness, evading East defenders and hitting Trinidad for a 16-yard score that gave Hanna a 14-13 lead with 22 seconds left in the first half.
On the first drive of the second half, Brandon Robles found the end zone to give Hanna a 20-13 lead. Weslaco East’s Hector Muniz scored a late touchdown, but the Wildcats failed on an attempted two-point conversion.
“We have been trying to get to a point where we can say tradition doesn’t graduate,” Guess said. “The two classes before these guys set that tradition, and these guys don’t want to be the ones to let them down. As young as we are — we have 10 new guys on defense and eight new guys on offense — we still feel we have a shot, and even though people are counting us out we have a shot at a district championship.”
Brownsville Hanna, which lost by a combined three points during the first two weeks, picked up its first win of the 2019 season and now shift its focus to Sharyland High. Weslaco East next plays host to Harlingen High.
“We should know how to play in a close game,” Guess said. “Obviously, these first few games could have gone either way, but I think by the time we get to district the kids will know what it is like to play in a tight situation. You want to have that kind of experience and that feeling going into a big district game.”