Greyhounds’ defense makes stop to hold off Falcons

LOS FRESNOS — With the Los Fresnos Falcons’ ground game heating up, the San Benito Greyhounds managed just one stop in the second half.
It was the most important of the night.
With the Falcons driving inside the red zone, down by four and just more than one minute to play, the Greyhounds came up with a stop on fourth-and-4, forcing a turnover on downs and securing a 34-30 win in the teams’ District 32-6A regular-season finale Friday night at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.
The win gives San Benito the first seed in District 32-6A Division I, setting up a bi-district matchup with Edinburg North. Los Fresnos will take the second seed and face Weslaco High.
After San Benito running back Kyler Castilleja put San Benito on top 34-30 with his third rushing touchdown of the night from 4 yards out, the Falcons launched a 10-play drive with less than five minutes remaining.
“We have a mantra — 12 rounds,” San Benito coach Dan Gomez said. “Just like in boxing, be ready for 12 rounds, and be ready for the 10th, 11th, 12th rounds, the championship rounds. Our kids battled 12 rounds tonight.”
The Falcons drove to the Greyhounds’ 13 and even converted a fourth-and-15 in the process on a halfback pass from Miles McWhorter to Chris Resendiz, but a toss play on their second fourth down to Nico Valencia went nowhere and ended the game.
“Hat’s off to San Benito, they stopped us when they needed to,” Los Fresnos coach Patrick Brown said. “We came up with some big plays to continue that drive, but what a ballgame. It’s bad that someone had to lose that game, but (San Benito) is a heck of a team. I’m very proud of the way our guys fought. They never quit. I’m proud to be the coach at Los Fresnos High School.”
The game had four lead changes during the final 15 minutes.
Castilleja had a big night for the Greyhounds, scoring three rushing touchdowns as well as a receiving score.
Los Fresnos’ Chirs Resendiz rushed for 162 yards and three scores.
After the ’Hounds had a chip-shot field goal blocked midway through the first quarter, the defense forced and recovered a Los Fresnos fumble. San Benito cashed in with a 2-yard Castilleja score three plays later to make it 7-0.
After Los Fresnos tied it on the ensuing possession with an 11-play drive and a 2-yard run by quarterback Adrian Longoria, Silva hit Juan Constante for a 72-yard score to put the ’Hounds up 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The Falcons drove inside the San Benito 10, but a sack pushed them back and they settled for a Marco Moreno field goal to make it 14-10.
Castilleja scored on a 7-yard run later in the quarter, and San Benito took a 21-10 lead into the break.
Resendiz punched in scores on the Falcons’ next two drives to take a 23-21 lead late in the third quarter before San Benito quarterback Smiley Silva hit Castilleja for a 23-yard catch-and-run to give the Greyhounds the lead back, 28-23.
Resendiz gave Los Fresnos a 30-28 lead with more than seven minutes to play on a 9-yard run before Castilleja scored his final touchdown of the night to seal the deal.