Falcons drop home game against Austin LBJ

LOS FRESNOS — For the second straight season, the Los Fresnos Falcons were trailing the Austin LBJ Jaguars with an opportunity to make a late comeback.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, their offense just never found its footing.
After cutting a double-digit lead to eight on a Job Esquivel 20-yard FG, the Falcons recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff in Jaguars territory, only to watch a Chris Resendiz fumble shut the door four plays later, preserving a 14-6 LBJ win Friday night at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.
Prior to the field goal, Los Fresnos had a first-and-goal from the LBJ 1 after Alonso Requena blocked a punt and set up the Falcons inches from the end zone. But they settled for three points and a one-possession game.
“I was proud of our kids. They really battled,” Los Fresnos coach Patrick Brown said. “We lost 37 seniors last year and we’re starting five sophomores right now, and I was very proud of our kids. I’ll tell you what, you have four or five Division I kids (at LBJ) and (Jaguars coach Jahmal Fenner) does a good job coaching them up, and (beating them) is a tough ask for anyone.”
Los Fresnos (1-1) erased a 28-point deficit last season to upend LBJ (2-0) 36-35, but that was due to a late offensive explosion, much different from Friday night, when missed opportunities seemed to be the theme of the game for the Falcons’ offense.
The Falcons were in the Jaguars’ red zone three different times and settled for two field goals.
One of those possessions was the game’s opening drive, which set up the Falcons in good field position after receiver Nico Valencia recovered an onside kick.
Los Fresnos’ offense, which is still trying to sharpen its flexbone attack, was led by running back Miles McWhorter, who rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries, highlighted by a 36-yard scamper during the third quarter.
“We really feel like this offense fits our kids, and it’s something we believe in 100 percent,” Brown said.
The offensive problems overshadowed what was a big effort by the Falcons’ defense, which made Jaguars quarterback Hunter Scott uncomfortable throughout the night, leading to interceptions from Daniel Cadengo and Cameron Rivera during the first half.
“We lost our starting corner Elian Gonzalez in a walkthrough this week, but our backups played a heck of a game,” Brown said. “I thought our DBs were outmatched as far as speed, but technique-wise our guys up front got after them. I see a lot more positives than we did negatives.”
Scott did have a 58-yard touchdown pass to Sean Fresch early in the second quarter to make it 6-3, but not much else. The Jaguars did most of their damage on the ground, handing off the ball to Da’qwon Donaldson, who rushed for 87 yards and a 3-yard score in the late third quarter that made it 14-3.
“We know Los Fresnos is going to play hard,” Fenner said. “I told my kids all week that they have to play all four quarters. You have got to play the full game. We kind of rolled our kids back about just finishing. Los Fresnos had a lot of things go their way, and our kids kept overcoming.”