East Valley Football Notes: Vikings pick up scoring pace

The Pace Vikings spent much of their first six games of the season winning close, low-scoring games.
That was until the Vikings ran over the Lopez Lobos in a 53-21 rout.
Those 53 points scored were the most Pace has put up this season and the most since last season’s regular-season finale, when the Vikings defeated the Rio Grande City Rattlers 57-28.
Pace also posted team-highs on the ground (431 yards) and through the air (289).
Senior running back Dillon Barron led the way with a season-high 257 yards and three touchdowns, two weeks after rushing for just 35 yards in a loss to La Joya Palmview before last week’s bye.
Quarterback Jose Banda also enjoyed his best game of the season, recording 284 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 23 passing to go along with 37 more yards and another score on the ground.
The Vikings will need another big performance when they hit the road to face District 16-5A Division I-leading Mission Veterans Memorial on Thursday night.
STATEMENT RECEIVED
The Harlingen High Cardinals made a statement Friday night with a convincing 42-8 win over the defending district champion Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles.
Big Red is now 2-0 in district play and clicking on all cylinders. The defense yielded just six points against one of the Rio Grande Valley’s top quarterbacks in Victor Campos, with another two points coming off of a safety. The Cardinals’ defense held the Hanna offense to 204 total yards.
The 204 yards is the second-lowest behind their season-low of 145 yards against Amarillo Tascosa.
Harlingen High received a big offensive performance from junior wideout Justin Galvan. The younger Galvan hauled in a season-best eight catches for 119 yards and two scores.
The Cards travel to Los Fresnos at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
RUNNING WILD
San Benito and Harlingen South each needed a win to keep pace in the district playoff race, but the Greyhounds prevailed 27-17.
The storyline was the work of the running backs. San Benito junior running back Kyler Castilleja had his breakout game of the 2019 season.
Castilleja displayed his balanced running style and ran for a season-high 255 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. The 19 carries and 255 yards were a career-high for Castilleja.
On the flip side, Harlingen South sophomore running back Marcos Gonzales ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Gonzales’ two scores came from 61 and 70 yards out.
The Greyhounds are 1-1 in district play and travel to face Hanna on Friday night. Hanna also is 1-1. With three games left, the winner would put themselves in good position to reach the playoffs.
Harlingen South is 0-2 in district play and will need to regroup quickly as the Hawks host a confident Rivera team Friday night. Rivera is fresh off an emotional upset win against Los Fresnos last Thursday.
A loss would put South’s playoff hopes in jeopardy, but a win gets them back in the mix.
GROUND & POUND
Lyford’s dynamic rushing duo of Abel Gonzalez and Osmar Martinez combined for two touchdowns and more than 300 yards on the ground in a 27-21 District 16-3A Division I victory over San Diego last Friday.
Gonzalez ran for 137 yards on 18 carries. Martinez rushed for 185 yards on 17 carries.
Santa Rosa running back Jose-Diaz Mendez rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries during a 42-14 win over Banquete in District 16-3A Division II action last Friday.
Ryan Garza hauled in two catches for 29 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors (4-3, 2-2 16-3A DII).
Santa Maria improved to 5-1 and 1-1 in District 16-2A Division I with a 28-14 over Ben Bolt last Friday. The Cougars were led by quarterback Nathaniel Rodriguez, who rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and threw for 123 yards and two scores.
Rodriguez completed eight of his 15 pass attempts, and delivered five of them to Bernie Castellanos, who had two touchdown catches and 114 receiving yards.
Mark Molina, Kevin Narro and Stefan Modrich contributed to this report.