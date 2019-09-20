Cowboys run over Lobos in Battle of Southmost - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

Cowboys run over Lobos in Battle of Southmost

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 3:51 pm

Cowboys run over Lobos in Battle of Southmost BY ROY HESS STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

This time, the “Battle of Southmost” in football belonged to the Porter Cowboys.

Ending a run of three straight wins by Lopez, the Cowboys defeated the Lobos 48-23 Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium.

Lopez still leads the “Battle of Southmost” series between the two schools in football 12-10.

The Cowboys improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in District 16-5A Division I. Lopez slipped to 0-4, 0-3.

It was The Brownsville Herald’s Game of the Week.

It was also a rare night when the Cowboys were attired in all red uniforms. The change in color from their traditional blue didn’t seem to hurt the Cowboys’ chances at all.

Porter led 14-3 after one quarter and 41-10 at halftime.

During the first quarter, Cowboys quarterback Kevin Garcia scored on a 35-yard run and running back Joey Saldana went into the end zone from 7 yards out to make it 14-0 before Lopez’s Isaias Rangel converted a 34-yard field to close the gap to 14-3.

It became 28-3 during the second quarter as Porter’s Brandon Reta scored on an 11-yard run and Saldana added a 28-yard touchdown scamper.

Also during the second period, Lopez QB Jose M. Cruz tallied on a 9-yard run with 8:13 left before halftime to cut Porter’s lead to 28-10.

But Porter came back and added a pair of TDs before intermission.

Garcia scored his second and third TDs of the opening half on runs of 7 and 14 yards. Garcia had 138 yards rushing on eight carries by halftime.

After a scoreless third period, Lopez scored twice in the fourth quarter and Porter once to account for the final score.

Last year, Lopez defeated Porter 21-14 at Sams.

The Cowboys were coming off last week’s 27-26 loss at Sams to La Joya Palmview. Lopez lost 69-19 at Rio Grande City last week.

District action continues for both teams as Lopez is at Donna High next Thursday and Porter plays host to Mission Veterans Memorial at Sams next Friday.

Posted in , on Friday, September 20, 2019 3:51 pm.

