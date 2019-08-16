Cowboys, Raiders tie in first scrimmage - Brownsville Herald: H.S. Football

Cowboys, Raiders tie in first scrimmage

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 3:32 pm

Cowboys, Raiders tie in first scrimmage BY ROY HESS STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The Porter Cowboys scored on back-to-back plays during their first possession and wound up in a 2-2 tie with the Rivera Raiders Thursday at the Rivera field. It was the first scrimmage action of the new football season for both teams, whose goal is to make the playoffs in 2019 after missing out on the postseason last year.

“Our guys played well for our first scrimmage,” Porter coach Carlos Uresti said. “We have a long ways to go, but our guys are playing well. It’s going to take time.” On the eighth play of Porter’s initial possession, quarterback Kevin Garcia threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Brandon Retta on a play that saw Retta break loose down the right sideline. On the very next play, Porter running back Joey

Saldana took a pitch around the right end and also broke loose down the right sideline for 65 yards before reaching the end zone, giving the Cowboys a 2-0 advantage in the scrimmage.

Rivera, playing its first game under new coach Beto Leal, scored on its third possession to make it 2-1. Rivera’s first score came on a 15-yard sprint around the right end by Ramiro Vega, one of its running backs.

The Raiders added a second score on a run from the 2-yard line up the middle just before the end of the first half. The touchdown was scored by Ivan Sosa.

“We gave up two long scoring plays, but otherwise I thought we did pretty good defensively,” Leal said. “We had some good plays on offense, too. It’s great to play our first scrimmage. We’re working to get better. I’m excited about the season.”

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 3:32 pm.

